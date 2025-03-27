7 Things To Not Keep In Your House According To Vastu
In Vastu Sahtra, certain items are believed to bring negative energy into the home. Avoid keeping war scene paintings, thorny plants and negative imagery such as sad or violent pictures. Don’t keep Taj Mahal showpieces either, single animal and not a pair of it or terrifying figures of demons. Moreover, broken idols and mirrors should also be discarded from homes.
Paintings Of War Scenes
Avoid keeping pictures or any paintings that depict war scenes from epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata in your home. Such images represent conflict and rivalry which may create negative energy into the household leading to disputes among family members.
Any Plants With Thorns
Cactus and any other thorny plants, apart from roses, should not be kept in the house as these plants are considered to bring about negative energy and can create a pretty hostile environment. Their sharp thorns often symbolize obstacles in life.
Negative Imagery
Avoid displaying pictures that represent a sense of being incomplete or negativity such as plants without fruits or flowers, war or sad images. Such depictions are linked with misfortune and emotional distress which may eventually affect the harmony in your home.
Taj Mahal Showpieces
Keeping images or showpieces of the Taj Mahal is considered unfavorable in Vastu as it’s more than just a pretty monument it's a grave. The Taj Mahal is a symbol of death which can invite stagnant energy into your home, hindering your growth.
Animal Statues Or A Solo Animal
It’s advised not to keep paintings or statues of certain animals like snakes, especially in the bedroom. Also never keep a solo bird as they should always be kept in a pair otherwise they welcome conflict into the home, especially affecting couples.
Scary Figures Or Images
Images or statues of frightening figures should not be placed in your house as they bring negative emotions with them such as fear and aggression which can disturb the peaceful environment. These animals could be tigers, wolves or lions.
Broken Idols Or Mirrors
One should never keep any broken idols or mirrors in your home especially those of Gods and Goddesses. Such items are considered to be inauspicious and can cause a disturbance in the flow of positive energy which may lead to misfortune.
