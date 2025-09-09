Advertisement
7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani
7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani

Trendy Party Oufits: We all adore Pinterest-worthy fashion! To elevate your style, Take inspiration from B-Town beauties Disha Patani, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon who have effortlessly slayed the Pinterest aesthetic.

Sep 10, 2025
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a black-and-white, Pinterest-worthy outfit - the perfect pick for any party to effortlessly turn heads.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white bodycon cut-out dress, radiating an aesthetic vibe that captivated everyone.

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa rocked a crop top and denim jeans, perfectly pairing them with a stylish leather jacket. This look is a worthy choice to recreate Pinterest vibes. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Pinterest-worthy outfit is a must for blending glam and trendy vibes into your style game. 

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a pink co-ord set, making it a perfect look for Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration.

Alaya F

Alaya F

Alaya F defines elegance in this red bodycon dress—a must-recreate look to slay at any party. 

(All Images: Instagram) 

Disha Patani

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks stunning in a white satin bodycon dress, exuding a trendy aesthetic vibe that's completely on point.

7
7
