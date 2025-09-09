7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani
Trendy Party Oufits: We all adore Pinterest-worthy fashion! To elevate your style, Take inspiration from B-Town beauties Disha Patani, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon who have effortlessly slayed the Pinterest aesthetic.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh stuns in a black-and-white, Pinterest-worthy outfit - the perfect pick for any party to effortlessly turn heads.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white bodycon cut-out dress, radiating an aesthetic vibe that captivated everyone.
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa rocked a crop top and denim jeans, perfectly pairing them with a stylish leather jacket. This look is a worthy choice to recreate Pinterest vibes.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Pinterest-worthy outfit is a must for blending glam and trendy vibes into your style game.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor stuns in a pink co-ord set, making it a perfect look for Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration.
Alaya F
Alaya F defines elegance in this red bodycon dress—a must-recreate look to slay at any party.
(All Images: Instagram)
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks stunning in a white satin bodycon dress, exuding a trendy aesthetic vibe that's completely on point.
