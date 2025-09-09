Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2957812https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-times-bollywood-divas-slayed-in-pinterest-worthy-outfits-from-sharvari-wagh-to-disha-patani7-times-bollywood-divas-slayed-in-pinterest-worthy-outfits-from-sharvari-wagh-to-disha-patani-2957812
NewsPhotos7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani
photoDetails

7 Times Bollywood Divas Slayed In Pinterest-Worthy Outfits - From Sharvari Wagh To Disha Patani

Trendy Party Oufits: We all adore Pinterest-worthy fashion! To elevate your style, Take inspiration from B-Town beauties Disha Patani, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon who have effortlessly slayed the Pinterest aesthetic.

Updated:Sep 09, 2025, 09:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Sharvari Wagh

1/7
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a black-and-white, Pinterest-worthy outfit - the perfect pick for any party to effortlessly turn heads.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon

2/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a white bodycon cut-out dress, radiating an aesthetic vibe that captivated everyone.

Follow Us

Sonam Bajwa

3/7
Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa rocked a crop top and denim jeans, perfectly pairing them with a stylish leather jacket. This look is a worthy choice to recreate Pinterest vibes. 

Follow Us

Janhvi Kapoor

4/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's Pinterest-worthy outfit is a must for blending glam and trendy vibes into your style game. 

Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

5/7
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a pink co-ord set, making it a perfect look for Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration.

Follow Us

Alaya F

6/7
Alaya F

Alaya F defines elegance in this red bodycon dress—a must-recreate look to slay at any party. 

(All Images: Instagram) 

Follow Us

Disha Patani

7/7
Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks stunning in a white satin bodycon dress, exuding a trendy aesthetic vibe that's completely on point.

Follow Us
Trendy Party outfit ideasPinterest TrendsPinterest-Worthy FashionPinterest aestheticCelebs Party OutfitsLifestyleParty Outfits IdeasDisha PataniJahnavi kapoorSonam BajwaKriti SanonCelebs Pinterest FashionFashionTrending
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc
Who Is The Mysterious Creator Of Demon Slayer? Artist Behind Record-Breaking Anime Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret
camera icon7
title
Personal finance
7 Wealth-Building Personal Finance Rules: From Rule Of 72 To 4% Withdrawal
camera icon7
title
yoga for stomach pain
5 Effective Yoga Poses To Relieve Stomach Pain, Reduce Bloating, And Prevent Acidity Naturally
camera icon12
title
Sugar cravings
7 Proven Ways To Crush Sugar Cravings And Healthy Alternatives You’ll Actually Love
camera icon5
title
Auto news
BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Benefits, Documents And How To Apply - Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK