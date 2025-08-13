7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism

3 / 8

In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, as monsoon-triggered disasters loomed, a five-month-old dog named Rocky reportedly began barking incessantly one night, alerting his owner to danger, according to NDTV. Upon waking, the owner noticed a large crack in the wall and rising water levels. Thanks to Rocky’s timely warning, 67 people from 20 families in Siyathi village were able to evacuate just in time, narrowly escaping disaster. "I woke up from the barking. As I went to him, I saw a big crack in the wall of the house and water had started to enter. I ran downstairs with the dog and woke everyone up," Narendra told NDTV.

