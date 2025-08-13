7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism
As debates rage over the Supreme Court’s recent order to move stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, it’s important to remember the countless times dogs, often strays or mixed breeds, have gone above and beyond to protect and save human lives.
9/11 Hero: Roselle, the Guide Dog Who Led Her Owner to Safety
As reported by Fox News, on September 11, 2001, Michael Hingson, who was blind since birth, was on the 78th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center when tragedy struck. His guide dog, Roselle, a Labrador Retriever, calmly led him down 1,463 stairs amid smoke and panic. Just minutes after they safely exited, the tower collapsed. Roselle reportedly stayed by Michael’s side for years, remaining a symbol of loyalty and courage until her passing in 2011.
Rocky the Landslide Hero of Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, as monsoon-triggered disasters loomed, a five-month-old dog named Rocky reportedly began barking incessantly one night, alerting his owner to danger, according to NDTV. Upon waking, the owner noticed a large crack in the wall and rising water levels. Thanks to Rocky’s timely warning, 67 people from 20 families in Siyathi village were able to evacuate just in time, narrowly escaping disaster. "I woke up from the barking. As I went to him, I saw a big crack in the wall of the house and water had started to enter. I ran downstairs with the dog and woke everyone up," Narendra told NDTV.
Street Dog Saves Woman from Attacker
In a dramatic street incident reportedly captured on camera, a dog bravely charged at an assailant attempting to attack a woman, giving her just enough time to escape, as reported by The Dodo. The dog’s courageous intervention turned what could have been a terrifying crime into a narrow escape. "While she was watching the video the next day, she said, 'Medo saved me. God, Medo saved me!'" Pavicevic told The Dodo.
Dog Stops Attempted Kidnapping of Young Girl
A viral CCTV video on Instagram shows a young girl walking alone when a car approaches, seemingly with ill intent. Just as someone from the car tries to reach her, a street dog rushes in, barking and chasing the car away. The quick-thinking dog likely saved the girl from being abducted.
Curly Saves Veteran Owner from House Fire
As reported by CNN, during a house fire in South Carolina, a dog named Curly woke his sleeping owner, Rand, a Vietnam veteran, by nudging his face. The alert came just in time, allowing both of them to escape the blaze unharmed.
Golden Retriever Fights Off Cougar to Save 11-Year-Old Boy
As reported by CNN, in 2010, in British Columbia, a Golden Retriever named Angel heroically fought off a cougar that was stalking an 11-year-old boy in his backyard. Authorities later arrived and shot the cougar, while Angel, though injured in the attack, reportedly survived after receiving treatment.
Dog Alerts Family to Gas Leak
According to NDTV, a Facebook post by the Tuckahoe Police Department stated that officers responded to reports of a dog barking and running loose on Fairview Avenue around 3:45 PM on a Wednesday. When they returned the dog, Sadie, to her home, they noticed the backyard sliding door was open. While inspecting the property, officers detected the smell of gas coming from an open basement window, which likely prevented a serious hazard.
