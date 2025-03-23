7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: On the Dhakad girl's special day, take a look at her most mesmerizing and fashionable saree moments from modern twists to traditional elegance to regal princess vibes.
Floral Saree
Kangana Ranaut made a stunning statement in a green floral saree, effortlessly blending tradition with modernity by pairing it with a chic black coat. She elevated the look with minimal accessories, exuding grace and power in her signature style.
Diva Look
Kangana Ranaut stuns in a heavily embellished brown and cobalt blue saree, exuding timeless elegance and regal charm. She completes the look with statement jewellery, a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers, and bold makeup, making a striking fashion statement in this diva look.
Banarasi Saree
Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a tangerine Banarasi saree, pairing it with an intricately embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse. Her gajra-adorned bun, featuring red roses, adds a touch of finesse. She completes the look with stone and pearl-embellished jhumkas and layered necklaces, including a striking choker, redefining her fashion statement.
Purple Bold Look
Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a blush pink saree adorned with delicate zari work and floral embroidery. She pairs it with a maroon purple velvet blouse, statement jewellery and a sleek bun, exuding elegance.
Ethnic Best
Kangana Ranaut stuns in a classic white and red silk saree, paired with a contrasting cream silk blouse. Elevating her ethnic look, she completes it with traditional jewellery and a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers.
Princess Vibes
Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a regal purple silk saree, striking a captivating pose. She stuns with her mesmerizing look exauds princess vibes with effortlessly dropping a flawless fashion statement.
Satin Saree
Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a breathtaking misty-blue satin saree, featuring elegant ruffled organza details. She completes the look with a retro-inspired curled bun, exuding effortless grace and old-school glamour.
(All Images : @kanganaranaut/ Instagram)
