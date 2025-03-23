Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks 7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks
7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: On the Dhakad girl's special day, take a look at her most mesmerizing and fashionable saree moments from modern twists to traditional elegance to regal princess vibes. 

Updated:Mar 23, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
Floral Saree

1/7
Floral Saree

Kangana Ranaut made a stunning statement in a green floral saree, effortlessly blending tradition with modernity by pairing it with a chic black coat. She elevated the look with minimal accessories, exuding grace and power in her signature style. 

Diva Look

2/7
Diva Look

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a heavily embellished brown and cobalt blue saree, exuding timeless elegance and regal charm. She completes the look with statement jewellery, a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers, and bold makeup, making a striking fashion statement in this diva look. 

Banarasi Saree

3/7
Banarasi Saree

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a tangerine Banarasi saree, pairing it with an intricately embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse. Her gajra-adorned bun, featuring red roses, adds a touch of finesse. She completes the look with stone and pearl-embellished jhumkas and layered necklaces, including a striking choker, redefining her  fashion statement.

Purple Bold Look

4/7
Purple Bold Look

Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a blush pink saree adorned with delicate zari work and floral embroidery. She pairs it with a maroon purple velvet blouse, statement jewellery and a sleek bun, exuding elegance.

Ethnic Best

5/7
Ethnic Best

Kangana Ranaut stuns in a classic white and red silk saree, paired with a contrasting cream silk blouse. Elevating her ethnic look, she completes it with traditional jewellery and a sleek bun adorned with fresh flowers.

Princess Vibes

6/7
Princess Vibes

Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a regal purple silk saree, striking a captivating pose. She stuns with her mesmerizing look exauds princess vibes with effortlessly dropping a flawless fashion statement. 

Satin Saree

7/7
Satin Saree

Kangana Ranaut turns heads in a breathtaking misty-blue satin saree, featuring elegant ruffled organza details. She completes the look with a retro-inspired curled bun, exuding effortless grace and old-school glamour.

(All Images : @kanganaranaut/ Instagram) 

 

Kangana Ranaut Best Saree LooksKangana Ranaut Fashion LooksHappy Birthday Kangana RanautCelebs Best Fashion LooksLifestyle
