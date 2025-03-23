7 Times Kangana Ranaut Dropped Ethereal Saree Looks

3 / 7

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in a tangerine Banarasi saree, pairing it with an intricately embroidered sweetheart-neckline blouse. Her gajra-adorned bun, featuring red roses, adds a touch of finesse. She completes the look with stone and pearl-embellished jhumkas and layered necklaces, including a striking choker, redefining her fashion statement.