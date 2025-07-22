Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks
7 Times Nora Fatehi Set The Internet On Fire With Her Glamorous Looks

 Nora Fatehi's Glamorous Looks: From setting the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves to stealing the spotlight with her stunning style, here are seven looks by Nora that turned up the heat. 

Updated:Jul 22, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Tulle Dress

1/7
Tulle Dress

Nora made a Pinterest-approved statement in a blush pink tulle dress adorned with black polka dots. The chic midi dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with unique gathered details and a cinched waistline, adding a touch of vintage charm to her look.

Silver Glam

2/7
Silver Glam

Nora turned up the glamour in a dazzling silver slip dress adorned with feather-like embellishments and shimmering sequins, exuding pure elegance as she posed effortlessly.

Latex Gown

3/7
Latex Gown

Nora stunned in a bold latex gown, exuding ultimate red carpet glamour. The ruched silhouette, featuring a cutout strap in a fiery red hue, boasted a glossy finish that elevated her look. She looked absolutely radiant in this red ensemble.

Diva D

4/7
Diva D

Nora stuns in an off-shoulder black and white gown with a dramatic long train, serving major statement vibes with effortless grace.

Beauty In Brown

5/7
Beauty In Brown

Nora raises the heat in a stunning brown sequined and embellished gown, radiating glamour and elegance with every step.

Shimmery Glam

6/7
Shimmery Glam

Nora turned heads in a dazzling shimmery ensemble, effortlessly owning her glamorous look with confidence and charm.

Cor-ord Set Look

7/7
Cor-ord Set Look

Fatehi makes a Pinterest-approved statement in this blue co-ord set, exuding calm and soft vibes. This look is the perfect blend of elegance and femininity.

(Images: @norafatehi/ Instagram)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK