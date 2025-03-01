photoDetails

7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks

From setting the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves to stealing the spotlight with her stunning style, here are seven looks that turned up the heat.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-times-nora-fatehi-stunned-with-her-glamorous-looks-2866021

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 10:49 PM IST

Red Latex Gown 1 / 7 Nora stunned in a bold latex gown by Nicolas Jebran, exuding ultimate red carpet glamour. The ruched silhouette, featuring a cutout strap in a fiery red hue, boasted a glossy finish that elevated her look. She looked absolutely radiant in this red ensemble.

Tulle Dress 2 / 7 Nora made a Pinterest-approved statement in a blush pink tulle dress adorned with black polka dots. The chic midi dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with unique gathered details and a cinched waistline, adding a touch of vintage charm to her look.

Diva D 3 / 7 Nora stuns in an off-shoulder black and white gown with a dramatic long train, serving major statement vibes with effortless grace.

Silver Glam 4 / 7 Nora turned up the glamour in a dazzling silver slip dress adorned with feather-like embellishments and shimmering sequins, exuding pure elegance as she posed effortlessly.

Brown Gown 5 / 7 Nora raises the heat in a stunning brown sequined and embellished gown, radiating glamour and elegance with every step.

Co-ord Set Look 6 / 7 Fatehi makes a Pinterest-approved statement in this blue co-ord set, exuding calm and soft vibes. This look is the perfect blend of elegance and femininity.