7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks
7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks

From setting the stage on fire with her electrifying dance moves to stealing the spotlight with her stunning style, here are seven looks that turned up the heat. 
Updated:Mar 01, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
Red Latex Gown

Red Latex Gown

Nora stunned in a bold latex gown by Nicolas Jebran, exuding ultimate red carpet glamour. The ruched silhouette, featuring a cutout strap in a fiery red hue, boasted a glossy finish that elevated her look. She looked absolutely radiant in this red ensemble.

Tulle Dress

Tulle Dress

Nora made a Pinterest-approved statement in a blush pink tulle dress adorned with black polka dots. The chic midi dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with unique gathered details and a cinched waistline, adding a touch of vintage charm to her look.

Diva D

Diva D

Nora stuns in an off-shoulder black and white gown with a dramatic long train, serving major statement vibes with effortless grace.

Silver Glam

Silver Glam

Nora turned up the glamour in a dazzling silver slip dress adorned with feather-like embellishments and shimmering sequins, exuding pure elegance as she posed effortlessly.

Brown Gown

Brown Gown

Nora raises the heat in a stunning brown sequined and embellished gown, radiating glamour and elegance with every step.

Co-ord Set Look

Co-ord Set Look

Fatehi makes a Pinterest-approved statement in this blue co-ord set, exuding calm and soft vibes. This look is the perfect blend of elegance and femininity.

Black And Bold

Black And Bold

Nora Fatehi turns heads in a striking black gown against a vibrant red backdrop, exuding bold elegance. With sleek straight hair and minimal jewelry, she perfectly embodies a fierce and confident avatar.

(Images: @norafatehi/ Instagram)

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi Glamorous LooksNora Fatehi hot picsNora Fatehi Trendy LooksFashion#Bollywood #lifestyle
NEWS ON ONE CLICK