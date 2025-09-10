7 Underrated Wildlife Sanctuaries In India Every Gen Z Traveller Should Explore For Adventure, Nature Photography, And Epic Instagram Reels

1 / 9

India is home to a stunning range of biodiversity, and while national parks like Jim Corbett and Ranthambore get all the love, there are plenty of lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries that are just as Instagram-worthy — and way less crowded. For Gen Z travelers looking to mix eco-tourism with jaw-dropping content, these hidden gems are the perfect destinations. Pack your camera, your curiosity, and your sense of adventure — because these places are reel gold.