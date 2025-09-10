Advertisement
7 Underrated Wildlife Sanctuaries In India Every Gen Z Traveller Should Explore For Adventure, Nature Photography, And Epic Instagram Reels

Discover 7 hidden wildlife sanctuaries in India that are perfect for Gen Z travelers seeking adventure, stunning nature photography, and Insta-worthy reels. From misty forests to rare wildlife and peaceful trails, these underrated spots offer unique travel experiences away from the crowds. Ideal for those craving eco-tourism with a creative twist, each sanctuary is a perfect backdrop for digital storytelling. Whether you're into trekking, wildlife spotting, or capturing cinematic content, these gems deserve a spot on your bucket lis

Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
India is home to a stunning range of biodiversity, and while national parks like Jim Corbett and Ranthambore get all the love, there are plenty of lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries that are just as Instagram-worthy — and way less crowded. For Gen Z travelers looking to mix eco-tourism with jaw-dropping content, these hidden gems are the perfect destinations. Pack your camera, your curiosity, and your sense of adventure — because these places are reel gold.

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh

Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary, Arunachal Pradesh

For misty mountain vibes and rare bird sightings

Tucked away in the Himalayan foothills, Eaglenest is a paradise for birdwatchers and nature lovers. It's one of the best places in India to spot exotic species like the Bugun Liocichla — found nowhere else on earth. With dreamy foggy trails, moss-covered trees, and vibrant avian life, it’s perfect for slow-motion reels with calming music or aesthetic vlogs about "hidden India."

Chilika Wildlife Sanctuary, Odisha

Chilika Wildlife Sanctuary, Odisha

Where flamingos, dolphins, and magical sunsets meet

Chilika Lake is Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon, and the wildlife sanctuary here is an underrated spot for spotting migratory birds, Irrawaddy dolphins, and other aquatic life. Sunset boat rides across the lake offer cinematic reel moments, especially when flocks of flamingos fly overhead. Combine nature and serenity with a splash of marine magic.

Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

History + wildlife = next-level content

Located near the majestic Kumbhalgarh Fort, this sanctuary is rich in biodiversity and stunning landscapes. Picture rolling hills, rocky outcrops, and maybe even a leopard in the distance. You can create a historical-meets-wildlife reel — imagine panning from ancient fort walls to wild trails teeming with deer and antelope. A perfect fusion of culture and nature.

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, Goa

Beyond beaches — the green side of Goa

Everyone thinks of beaches and parties when they hear “Goa,” but Mhadei offers a different vibe. Lush forests, waterfalls, and endangered species like the black panther make it a thrilling alternative for nature reels. Jungle treks here give your content a mysterious, moody aesthetic — ideal for "offbeat Goa" posts that stand out on social media.

Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra

Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary, Maharashtra

For misty forests and hidden waterfalls

A UNESCO World Heritage Site (as part of the Western Ghats), Koyna is a lesser-known gem that bursts into green magic during the monsoons. Ideal for drone shots, slow pans of thick forests, and aesthetic "nature therapy" reels. It’s peaceful, wild, and incredibly photogenic — perfect for content that speaks to your love for nature and mental wellness.

Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka

Where waterfalls roar and the jungle whispers

Located near the famous Jog Falls, this sanctuary is full of raw beauty and adventure. Think trekking trails, river crossings, and canopy-dense forests that glow with morning mist. Create dramatic nature reels, or go for a cinematic hiking vlog. It’s a great place to unplug and capture the wild side of Karnataka — no filters needed.

Buxa Tiger Reserve, West Bengal

Buxa Tiger Reserve, West Bengal

A vintage forest vibe with royal Bengal tiger energy

Often overshadowed by the Sundarbans, Buxa is a lesser-known tiger reserve with stunning trails, old railway tracks, and dense forests that feel straight out of a jungle book. Perfect for storytelling reels, travelogues, or even a mysterious “what’s that sound?” video while trekking. The blend of history, wildlife, and rugged terrain is truly one of a kind.

For Gen Z creators looking to go beyond the usual tourist traps, these underrated sanctuaries are gold mines — not just for content, but for soul-soothing experiences. They offer a rare mix of solitude, beauty, and biodiversity that feels personal and powerful. Whether you’re a photographer, a casual vlogger, or just want to post a reel that actually stands out — these wild spaces are calling.

