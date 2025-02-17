7 Unique Pickles To Try For A Flavourful Twist
These 7 unique pickles bring a mix of tangy, spicy, sweet, and crunchy flavors. From the zesty Red Radish Pickle to the sweet-spicy Pineapple Pickle, each adds a delicious twist to meals. Amla and Lotus Stem Pickles offer health benefits, while Beetroot and Coconut Pickles bring vibrant flavors. The tangy Imli Pickle is a perfect dip. Try them for a flavorful experience!
Red Radish Pickle
A crunchy, tangy and mildly spicy pickle. Slice red radish, mix with salt, mustard seeds, vinegar and chili powder. Let it marinate for a day, allowing flavors to blend. Enjoy with rice, parathas, or sandwiches for extra zing.
Amla (Gooseberry) Pickle
A healthy, tangy and spicy pickle. Boil amla, remove seeds and mix with mustard oil, turmeric, red chili powder and fenugreek seeds. Let it sit for a few days, allowing flavors to deepen. Enjoy with dal-rice or rotis.
Garlic Pickle
A bold, spicy and tangy delight. Sauté peeled garlic cloves in mustard oil, then mix with salt, red chili powder, turmeric, and mustard seeds. Let it rest for days to develop flavor. Perfect with rice, parathas, or traditional Indian meals.
Coconut Pickle
A South Indian specialty with a nutty, mildly sweet and spicy taste. Grate fresh coconut, mix with mustard seeds, green chilies, lemon juice, salt and a little oil. Serve fresh with dosas, idlis, or rice for a delicious twist.
Pineapple Pickle
A tropical, sweet-spicy delight. Cut pineapple into small chunks, mix with salt, chili powder, mustard seeds, vinegar and a bit of sugar. Let it marinate overnight. Enjoy with grilled meats, seafood, or as a side for spicy dishes.
Imli (Tamarind) Pickle
A sweet, tangy and spicy treat. Soak tamarind, mash it and mix with jaggery, salt, red chili powder, and roasted cumin. Cook until thick, cool and store. Pairs perfectly with chapati, rice, or as a flavorful dip.
Beetroot Pickle
A vibrant, mildly sweet and tangy pickle. Boil beetroot slices, mix with salt, vinegar, mustard seeds and chopped green chilies. Let it rest for a day before serving. Pairs well with sandwiches, salads, or as a side dish.
