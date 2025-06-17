photoDetails

english

2917383

7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes: Your Daily Wellness Fix

In just 10 minutes, these 7 yoga poses offer an easy and effective way to boost your daily wellness. It is designed to enhance flexibility, reduce stress, and improve mental clarity, this quick routine fits perfectly into any schedule. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned yogi, these simple poses help promote balance and overall well-being every day.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/7-yoga-poses-in-10-minutes-your-daily-wellness-fix-2917397

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 17, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) – Build Balance & Focus 1 / 8 Vrikshasana: Shift weight onto left foot then place right foot on the inner thigh or calf and avoid knee, then bring hands to Namaste or raise overhead and then hold and breathe steadily, then switch legs. It enhances concentration, balance, and strengthens legs. Follow Us

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog) – Full Body Wake-Up 2 / 8 Adho Mukha Svanasana: Start in a tabletop position and tuck toes, lift hips up and back into an inverted “V” shape then press heels toward the mat and relax your head. It stretches hamstrings, calves, spine, and energizes the body. Follow Us

Tadasana (Mountain Pose) – Ground & Center Yourself 3 / 8 Tadasana: Stand with feet together, arms by your side, distribute weight evenly on both feet and inhale, lift arms overhead, palms facing each other, then lengthen the spine and breathe deeply. It improves posture, body awareness, and sets your intention for the practice. Follow Us

Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Low Lunge Pose) – Open the Hips & Chest 4 / 8 Ashwa Sanchalanasana: From Downward Dog, step right foot forward between hands then drop left knee, keep hands on floor or raise arms overhead and look forward, lift the chest, repeat on the other side too. It opens hips, strengthens legs, improves circulation. Follow Us

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Fold) – Calm the Mind 5 / 8 Paschimottanasana: Sit with legs straight, Inhale, lengthen spine and then exhale, hinge at hips and fold forward, reaching for feet or shins. It stretches spine and hamstrings, relieves stress and fatigue. Follow Us

Sukhasana + Deep Breathing (Easy Seated Pose) – Seal the Practice 6 / 8 Easy Seated Pose: Sit cross-legged, back straight, hands on knees and close eyes, inhale for 4 counts, exhale for 6 then repeat same for 5–10 deep breaths. It promotes inner calm, balances nervous system, improves focus. Follow Us

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) – Strengthen Spine & Boost Energy 7 / 8 Bhujangasana: Lie on your stomach, hands under shoulders, inhale, lift chest off the ground (elbows slightly bent) and keep pelvis grounded and shoulders relaxed. It strengthens back, stimulates abdominal organs, improves posture. Follow Us