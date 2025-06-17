7 Yoga Poses In 10 Minutes: Your Daily Wellness Fix
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose) – Build Balance & Focus
Vrikshasana: Shift weight onto left foot then place right foot on the inner thigh or calf and avoid knee, then bring hands to Namaste or raise overhead and then hold and breathe steadily, then switch legs. It enhances concentration, balance, and strengthens legs.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog) – Full Body Wake-Up
Adho Mukha Svanasana: Start in a tabletop position and tuck toes, lift hips up and back into an inverted “V” shape then press heels toward the mat and relax your head. It stretches hamstrings, calves, spine, and energizes the body.
Tadasana (Mountain Pose) – Ground & Center Yourself
Tadasana: Stand with feet together, arms by your side, distribute weight evenly on both feet and inhale, lift arms overhead, palms facing each other, then lengthen the spine and breathe deeply. It improves posture, body awareness, and sets your intention for the practice.
Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Low Lunge Pose) – Open the Hips & Chest
Ashwa Sanchalanasana: From Downward Dog, step right foot forward between hands then drop left knee, keep hands on floor or raise arms overhead and look forward, lift the chest, repeat on the other side too. It opens hips, strengthens legs, improves circulation.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Fold) – Calm the Mind
Paschimottanasana: Sit with legs straight, Inhale, lengthen spine and then exhale, hinge at hips and fold forward, reaching for feet or shins. It stretches spine and hamstrings, relieves stress and fatigue.
Sukhasana + Deep Breathing (Easy Seated Pose) – Seal the Practice
Easy Seated Pose: Sit cross-legged, back straight, hands on knees and close eyes, inhale for 4 counts, exhale for 6 then repeat same for 5–10 deep breaths. It promotes inner calm, balances nervous system, improves focus.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) – Strengthen Spine & Boost Energy
Bhujangasana: Lie on your stomach, hands under shoulders, inhale, lift chest off the ground (elbows slightly bent) and keep pelvis grounded and shoulders relaxed. It strengthens back, stimulates abdominal organs, improves posture.
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
