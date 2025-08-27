7 Yoga Poses To Fix Neck Hump And Get Toned Shoulders In Just 30 Days

6 / 13

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This pose strengthens the back and opens up the chest and shoulders.

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet flat on the floor.

Inhale, lift hips toward the ceiling, interlace fingers beneath you.

Hold for 20–30 seconds, repeat 3–4 times.

Benefit: Builds strength in the upper back and improves spinal alignment.