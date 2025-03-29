photoDetails

8 Best Summer-Girl Looks Inspired By Ananya Panday

As summers arrive, acing every look in this heat can be a challenging task. To make it easier, here are some perfect summer-girl aesthetic looks to steal from Ananya Panday's wardrobe.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Black Pink 1 / 8 Ananya Panday slays in this black outfit, exuding the perfect bold look with a touch of minimalistic elegance, a look to must re-creat this summer.

The Summer Girl 2 / 8 Ananya Panday stuns in a yellow floral dress, an ideal summer outfit to swoon over.

Dolled Up In Denim 3 / 8 Ananya Panday nails the perfect summer-girl vibe, dolled up in denim, a must-recreate look to ace street style fashion with ease.

Bold In Green 4 / 8 Ananya Panday turns heads in a green shimmery outfit, dropping the perfect summer-girl style, sparkle your way through the season like her.

Summer In Yellow! 5 / 8 Ananya Panday's yellow outfit channels the perfect after-party vibe, effortlessly blending with summer-girl themes because yellow is the ultimate summer color.

Bow Baby 6 / 8 Ananya Panday exudes a perfect Pinterest-worthy look in a chic denim bow and edgy black latex skirt the looks goes perfect with summer girl theme.

Melbourne Girl 7 / 8 Ananya Panday stuns in a sleek satin bodycon dress, serving major style goals and exudes perfect summer style with city light grace.