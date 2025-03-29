8 Best Summer-Girl Looks Inspired By Ananya Panday
Black Pink
Ananya Panday slays in this black outfit, exuding the perfect bold look with a touch of minimalistic elegance, a look to must re-creat this summer.
The Summer Girl
Ananya Panday stuns in a yellow floral dress, an ideal summer outfit to swoon over.
Dolled Up In Denim
Ananya Panday nails the perfect summer-girl vibe, dolled up in denim, a must-recreate look to ace street style fashion with ease.
Bold In Green
Ananya Panday turns heads in a green shimmery outfit, dropping the perfect summer-girl style, sparkle your way through the season like her.
Summer In Yellow!
Ananya Panday's yellow outfit channels the perfect after-party vibe, effortlessly blending with summer-girl themes because yellow is the ultimate summer color.
Bow Baby
Ananya Panday exudes a perfect Pinterest-worthy look in a chic denim bow and edgy black latex skirt the looks goes perfect with summer girl theme.
Melbourne Girl
Ananya Panday stuns in a sleek satin bodycon dress, serving major style goals and exudes perfect summer style with city light grace.
Glam Look
Ananya Panday turns heads in this glamorous black dress, exuding confidence in every pose, the look is all you need to recreate this summer with minimalistic jewellery.
Trending Photos