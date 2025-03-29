Advertisement
8 Best Summer-Girl Looks Inspired By Ananya Panday

As summers arrive, acing every look in this heat can be a challenging task. To make it easier, here are some perfect summer-girl aesthetic looks to steal from Ananya Panday's wardrobe.
Updated:Mar 29, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
Black Pink

1/8
Black Pink

Ananya Panday slays in this black outfit, exuding the perfect bold look with a touch of minimalistic elegance, a look to must re-creat this summer. 

 

The Summer Girl

2/8
The Summer Girl

Ananya Panday stuns in a yellow floral dress, an ideal summer outfit to swoon over. 

 

Dolled Up In Denim

3/8
Dolled Up In Denim

Ananya Panday nails the perfect summer-girl vibe, dolled up in denim, a must-recreate look to ace street style fashion with ease. 

Bold In Green

4/8
Bold In Green

Ananya Panday turns heads in a green shimmery outfit, dropping the perfect summer-girl style, sparkle your way through the season like her. 

Summer In Yellow!

5/8
Summer In Yellow!

Ananya Panday's yellow outfit channels the perfect after-party vibe, effortlessly blending with summer-girl themes because yellow is the ultimate summer color. 

Bow Baby

6/8
Bow Baby

Ananya Panday exudes a perfect Pinterest-worthy look in a chic denim bow and edgy black latex skirt the looks goes perfect with summer girl theme. 

Melbourne Girl

7/8
Melbourne Girl

Ananya Panday stuns in a sleek satin bodycon dress, serving major style goals and exudes perfect summer style with city light grace. 

Glam Look

8/8
Glam Look

Ananya Panday turns heads in this glamorous black dress, exuding confidence in every pose, the look is all you need to recreate this summer with minimalistic jewellery. 

