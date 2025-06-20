8 Books That Hit Different When Read With Raindrops On The Window
The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy:
This book is written by an Indian author and set in Kerala. It is a prize-winning novel that captures the lush, rain-soaked landscapes of South India. It explores how small, seemingly insignificant occurrences, decisions, and experiences shape people’s behaviour in deeply significant ways. The lyrical prose and melancholic undertone make it a perfect companion for a grey monsoon day.
Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami:
It’s a 1987 novel by a Japanese author, a beautiful tale of love, loss, and nostalgia. Murakami’s novel drips with introspection. This novel is about a college student living in Tokyo and the reader sees himself in relationships with two very different women. The mood is somber throughout.
A Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez:
This novel is cited as one of the supreme achievements in the world and with its vivid descriptions and magical realism. This classic transports readers to the fictional town of Macondo, where rain can last for years.This book has been translated into 46 languages.
The Shadow Lines by Amitav Ghosh:
This book is a Sahitya Akademi award-winning novel by an Indian writer, spanning across countries and timelines. This novel explores memory, borders, and identity with quiet intensity. Ghosh's storytelling is evocative and layered, much like the introspective thoughts that often arise on rainy days. And this book is set against the backdrop of historical events like the Swadeshi movement and second world war.
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern:
It’s a fictional novel and a magical tale of a mysterious circus that only appears at night and closes at dawn. And it features exhibitions such as illusionists and fortune tellers. This novel reads like a dream. Its atmospheric settings and poetic narrative make it an ideal escape during misty, monsoon evenings.
Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier:
This novel is dark, romantic, and suspenseful. It’s about a young and insecure woman who becomes the second wife of the person. This gothic novel is set in a mansion by the sea, often shrouded in fog and rain. The moody ambiance and gripping plot perfectly complement a stormy afternoon.
The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai:
This novel was set in the misty hills of Kalimpong, this novel weaves political turmoil with personal loss. And it revolved around two people Biju and Sai. Biju is an Indian living in the US illegally, and this guy is working for Sai’s grandfather. Its richly drawn characters and emotional depth reflect the stillness and reflection that rainy days often bring.
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë:
It’s a novel by English writer, a timeless classic of love, independence, and resilience. This novel is about a guy who his orphan and faces challenges. The novel’s moody moors and stormy settings enhance its emotional gravitas. It's a great read for curling up indoors with a warm cup of tea and the sound of rain.
