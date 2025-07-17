Advertisement
8 Books That Will Remind You To Be Kind To Your Own Self

"8 Books That Will Remind You To Be Kind To Yourself" offers 8 empowering reads that encourage self-compassion and mindfulness. These 8 books highlight the importance of treating oneself with care, understanding, and patience. They delve into personal growth, self-acceptance, and the power of positive thinking. Through these 8 stories and insights, readers are reminded to embrace their flaws, practice self-love, and cultivate a nurturing relationship with themselves for lasting happiness and well-being.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
The Gifts of Imperfection – by Brené Brown

1/8
The Gifts of Imperfection – by Brené Brown

The Gifts of Imperfection – by Brené Brown

This groundbreaking book teaches you how to embrace who you truly are by letting go of shame, fear, and perfectionism. Brené’s research on vulnerability, courage, and compassion helps you realize that being imperfect is what makes you beautifully human. This is best for anyone struggling with self-worth and trying to meet impossible standards.

Untamed – by Glennon Doyle

2/8
Untamed – by Glennon Doyle

Untamed – by Glennon Doyle

Glennon’s memoir is a powerful call to stop abandoning yourself to please others. Through honest storytelling, she inspires readers to reconnect with their inner wild—free, authentic, and worthy of love. This book is best for those feeling stuck in others’ expectations and ready to rediscover their true self.

Good Vibes, Good Life – by Vex King

3/8
Good Vibes, Good Life – by Vex King

Good Vibes, Good Life – by Vex King

This accessible book combines positive thinking, emotional awareness, and simple tools to help you raise your self-worth. Vex shares personal experiences and mindset shifts that encourage daily self-care and kindness. It is best for beginners on their self-love or manifestation journey.

You Can Heal Your Life – by Louise Hay

4/8
You Can Heal Your Life – by Louise Hay

You Can Heal Your Life – by Louise Hay

A pioneer in the self-healing movement, Louise Hay explores how negative thought patterns can impact physical and emotional health. She offers affirmations and mirror work to help you replace harsh inner voices with kindness. This one is best for anyone exploring emotional healing through affirmations and spiritual tools.

The Self-Love Experiment – by Shannon Kaiser

5/8
The Self-Love Experiment – by Shannon Kaiser

The Self-Love Experiment – by Shannon Kaiser

Shannon shares her deeply personal journey of breaking free from anxiety, self-doubt, and fear through radical self-acceptance. The book offers practical steps and journaling prompts to create your self-love experiment. This is best for those who want to actively build a better relationship with themselves.

Tiny Beautiful Things – by Cheryl Strayed

6/8
Tiny Beautiful Things – by Cheryl Strayed

Tiny Beautiful Things – by Cheryl Strayed

This book is a collection of advice columns from Cheryl’s “Dear Sugar” series. Her compassionate and unfiltered responses to real people’s struggles are deeply moving, reminding you to be gentle with your pain and yourself. The best for when you’re in need of emotional wisdom, comfort, and human connection.

What I Know for Sure – by Oprah Winfrey

7/8
What I Know for Sure – by Oprah Winfrey

What I Know for Sure – by Oprah Winfrey

Based on Oprah’s monthly magazine column, this book offers reflective essays on gratitude, strength, vulnerability, and joy. It’s a gentle yet empowering read that encourages you to appreciate your own life’s journey. This one is best for daily inspiration and bite-sized life wisdom to ground yourself.

The Mountain Is You – by Brianna Wiest

8/8
The Mountain Is You – by Brianna Wiest

The Mountain Is You – by Brianna Wiest

This book dives deep into why we self-sabotage and how to transform our emotional wounds into growth. Brianna helps you face your inner barriers with empathy and reframe your struggles as stepping stones. This is best for deep emotional healing and turning pain into personal power.

