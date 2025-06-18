8 Calming Yoga Poses To Ease Panic Instantly
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Balasana: It gently stretches the back and hips, soothes the brain and relieves stress and encourages introspection and stillness. Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees apart, sit back on your heels and fold your torso forward between your thighs, let your forehead rest on the mat then extend your arms forward or let them relax by your sides and stay here for 1–3 minutes, breathing deeply.
Viparita Karani (Legs Up the Wall)
Viparita Karani: It reverses blood flow to calm the heart and mind, eases tension in the lower back and legs and reduces mild depression and anxiety. Sit sideways next to a wall, then swing your legs up against the wall and lie down on your back, let your arms rest at your sides, palms facing up and close your eyes and breathe slowly. Hold for 5–10 minutes.
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana: It connects breath with movement and gently releases spinal tension caused by stress or panic. Come to all fours (hands under shoulders, knees under hips) then Inhale: Arch your back, lift your chest and tailbone (Cow Pose) and then Exhale: Round your spine, tuck your chin and pelvis (Cat Pose) and move slowly and fluidly with your breath for 1–2 minutes.
Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Setu Bandhasana: It opens the chest and stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system and relieves feelings of tightness or constriction in the chest area. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat, hip-width apart and your arms should be by your sides, palms down then press into your feet and lift your hips toward the ceiling and clasp your hands under your back and roll your shoulders beneath you. Take breathe deeply and hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
Sukhasana (Easy Pose) + Deep Breathing
Sukhasana + Deep Breathing: It grounds the body and stabilizes breathing and helps reduce heart rate and racing thoughts. Sit cross-legged with a straight spine, place your hands on your knees or in your lap, close your eyes and begin deep belly breathing: Inhale for 4 counts, hold for 2 counts, exhale for 6–8 counts and focus on your breath for 2–5 minutes.
Tadasana (Mountain Pose) + Grounding Breath
Tadasana + Grounding Breath: It promotes a feeling of stability and presence and helps regulate shallow, anxious breathing. Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, press your feet firmly into the ground then reach arms gently toward the ceiling or keep them by your sides and inhale and exhale slowly, feeling your connection to the floor and repeat for 5 deep breaths.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)
Paschimottanasana: It calms the brain and helps relieve anxiety, and it stimulates the parasympathetic system (rest-and-digest mode). Sit with legs extended straight in front of you then inhale, raise your arms and exhale, hinge from your hips and reach for your feet, shins, or ankles and keep your spine long and avoid straining and hold for 1–2 minutes, breathing gently.
Savasana (Corpse Pose)
Savasana: It deeply relaxes the body and mind and allows the nervous system to reset and recover. Lie flat on your back, legs slightly apart, arms at your sides then close your eyes and breathe naturally and focus on the rhythm of your breath and release tension from each part of your body. Stay for at least 5 minutes (or longer if needed).
DISCLAIMER:-
This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.
Trending Photos