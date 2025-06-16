Advertisement
NewsPhotos8 Curd-Based Curries To Keep You Cool This Summer
8 Curd-Based Curries To Keep You Cool This Summer

Curd-based curries are not just tasty; they also cater to the nutritional needs of the body during summer. Incorporate these light, tangy, and satisfying dishes into your seasonal menu to beat the heat while delighting your taste buds.

 

Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
8 Curd-Based Curries To Keep You Cool This Summer

As temperatures rise, our bodies naturally crave lighter, cooling meals that are easy to digest and refreshing to the palate. Curd, or yogurt, becomes an essential summer ingredient thanks to its probiotic properties, hydrating effect, and natural cooling qualities. It not only adds tanginess to dishes but also brings a creamy texture that enhances both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries.

 

Why Choose Curd-Based Curries in Summer?

Cooling Effect: Yogurt naturally cools the body and helps regulate internal heat.

Digestive Aid: Probiotics in curd promote gut health, which is essential during warmer months.

Hydrating: Light gravies keep you hydrated and are easy on the stomach.

Versatile: Curd adapts to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes and pairs well with various spices and vegetables.

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

1. Dahi Wali Arbi (Yogurt Taro Root Curry)

A North Indian delight, this curry is made by simmering boiled arbi (taro root) in a spiced yogurt gravy. It’s light, flavorful, and perfect with phulkas or rice. The natural cooling effect of curd balances the earthiness of arbi, making it a great summer lunch option.

 

2. Mor Kuzhambu (South Indian Buttermilk Curry)

Originating from Tamil Nadu, Mor Kuzhambu is made with sour curd blended with coconut and mild spices. Often cooked with vegetables like ash gourd or okra, it’s tangy and aromatic. Pair it with hot steamed rice for a comforting and cooling meal.

 

3. Kadhi Pakora

This classic North Indian dish features deep-fried gram flour dumplings (pakoras) soaked in a thick, spiced yogurt and gram flour gravy. Despite its richness, kadhi is often a summer staple due to its tangy taste and digestive properties.

 

4. Dahi Baingan (Curd Eggplant Curry)

This lesser-known but flavorful dish involves sautéing brinjal (eggplant) and adding it to a spiced yogurt gravy. The smoky flavor of the eggplant pairs beautifully with the cool, creamy curd base, making it an ideal accompaniment to rotis or parathas.

 

5. Punjabi Dahi Chicken

For those who love non-vegetarian options, this chicken curry uses yogurt as the main base instead of cream or tomatoes. The curd tenderizes the chicken and lends a subtle tang, while the spices add depth without making it too heavy.

 

6. Doi Maach (Bengali Fish in Yogurt Gravy)

A Bengali classic, this dish features fish (usually rohu or katla) cooked in a lightly spiced yogurt sauce. Doi Maach is a summer favorite in Eastern India due to its gentle heat and refreshing taste. Serve it with plain rice for a wholesome meal.

 

7. Dahi Lauki (Bottle Gourd Yogurt Curry)

Bottle gourd is a summer vegetable known for its cooling properties. When cooked in a curd-based gravy, it becomes even more hydrating and soothing. This curry is ideal for hot days when your body needs nourishment without heaviness.

 

8. Gujarati Kadhi

Unlike its Punjabi counterpart, Gujarati Kadhi is thinner, sweeter, and often enjoyed chilled. Made with whisked yogurt, gram flour, and a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and ginger, it's perfect for sipping or pairing with khichdi or rice.

 

