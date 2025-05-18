8 Fermented Drinks That Fight Ageing Naturally
Ageing is an inevitable part of life, but what if the fountain of youth came in a glass? Fermented drinks, rich in probiotics, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, offer more than just digestive support — they may also help slow the ageing process naturally.
From boosting skin health to reducing inflammation and supporting cellular repair, these drinks could be your secret weapon to looking and feeling younger. Here are 8 fermented drinks that can help you fight ageing from the inside out:
1. Kombucha
Kombucha, a tangy and effervescent tea, is packed with antioxidants and polyphenols that fight oxidative stress — one of the primary causes of skin ageing. It also supports liver detoxification and gut health, which play a role in keeping skin clear and vibrant.
Bonus Benefit: The B vitamins in kombucha help with energy production and skin cell regeneration.
2. Kefir
Kefir is a probiotic powerhouse made from fermented milk or water. It's rich in calcium, magnesium, and bioavailable proteins, which help maintain bone density and muscle strength — both of which decline with age.
Bonus Benefit: Regular consumption may reduce inflammation, a key driver of ageing-related diseases.
3. Fermented Green Tea
Green tea is already lauded for its anti-ageing catechins, but fermenting it can enhance its antioxidant power. Fermented green tea has increased levels of bioavailable polyphenols that protect skin and cellular health.
Bonus Benefit: Promotes collagen synthesis and fights sun damage.
4. Beet Kvass
This earthy, salty tonic made from fermented beets supports liver health and improves blood flow. Beets are high in nitrates, which boost nitric oxide production — enhancing circulation and skin glow.
Bonus Benefit: Detoxifies the body and may support healthier blood pressure levels.
5. Rejuvelac
Made from sprouted grains like wheat berries or quinoa, Rejuvelac is rich in enzymes and vitamins that aid digestion and promote cellular renewal. It’s known for its rejuvenating effects, as the name suggests.
Bonus Benefit: A great source of natural enzymes, which decline with age.
6. Apple Cider Vinegar (with the Mother)
Raw ACV is fermented and contains acetic acid, which helps balance pH levels and improve nutrient absorption. It's also loaded with enzymes and probiotics that support gut and skin health.
Bonus Benefit: May help regulate blood sugar and support weight management — both crucial for healthy ageing.
7. Miso Soup (with fermented miso paste)
Miso is a traditional Japanese fermented soybean paste. Miso soup is rich in probiotics and antioxidants like zinc, which is vital for skin repair and immune function.
Bonus Benefit: Isoflavones in soy can mimic estrogen, potentially reducing menopausal symptoms and promoting skin elasticity in ageing women.
8. Lassi (Traditional Indian Yogurt Drink)
Lassi, especially when made with live cultures, is soothing to the gut and full of probiotics that aid in digestion and immunity. A healthy gut microbiome is increasingly linked to slower ageing and improved skin health.
Bonus Benefit: The protein and healthy fats in lassi nourish skin and hair from within.
