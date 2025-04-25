8 Hidden Beaches Near Mumbai For Peaceful Escape And Tranquil Getaway

2 / 10

Located about 125 km from Mumbai, Kashid Beach is a serene haven tucked away from the usual tourist crowds. This beach is known for its clear waters, soft white sand, and scenic sand dunes that add to the charm. Whether you're looking for a peaceful beach day or an adventurous watersport experience, Kashid has something for everyone. The peaceful atmosphere makes it ideal for a weekend getaway with family or friends.

Why visit? - Less crowded - Beautiful sand dunes - Water sports and activities