8 Hidden Beaches Near Mumbai For Peaceful Escape And Tranquil Getaway
Mumbai’s popular beaches are often crowded, but hidden coastal gems nearby offer peace and scenic beauty.
Mumbai, the bustling metropolis known for its fast-paced life, vibrant culture, and iconic beaches, often leaves little room for peace and solitude. While famous beaches like Juhu, Marine Drive, and Chowpatty attract hordes of visitors, there are several hidden gems around Mumbai that offer tranquility, stunning views, and a chance to escape the crowds. If you're looking to unwind by the sea, here are 8 hidden beaches near Mumbai that are worth the escape.
Kashid Beach
Located about 125 km from Mumbai, Kashid Beach is a serene haven tucked away from the usual tourist crowds. This beach is known for its clear waters, soft white sand, and scenic sand dunes that add to the charm. Whether you're looking for a peaceful beach day or an adventurous watersport experience, Kashid has something for everyone. The peaceful atmosphere makes it ideal for a weekend getaway with family or friends.
Why visit? - Less crowded - Beautiful sand dunes - Water sports and activities
Marve Beach
Marve Beach, located in the northern suburbs of Mumbai, offers a quiet escape from the city's hustle and bustle. Though it is not as well-known as some of Mumbai's popular beaches, its unspoiled charm makes it a perfect spot for relaxation. It’s also the gateway to other nearby islands like Manori and Gorai, which are often less crowded and perfect for a beach day.
Why visit? - Peaceful surroundings - Ideal for a short beach retreat - Close proximity to Mumbai
Aksa Beach
Located in Malad, Aksa Beach is a calm and quiet alternative to the crowded beaches in the city. This beach is known for its serene ambiance and is ideal for picnics, walks, and spending a day with loved ones. Aksa is less commercialized, which adds to its charm. Visitors can enjoy the sunset, have a peaceful swim, and even explore the nearby rocky terrain.
Why visit? - Less crowded - Great for peaceful evenings and sunset views - Ideal for family picnics
Gorai Beach
Gorai Beach, located near the Gorai Village in Mumbai's northern suburbs, is one of the most peaceful beaches in the city. It is perfect for those who prefer escaping the city and embracing a more rustic and laid-back vibe. The beach is surrounded by fishing villages and greenery, offering a relaxing atmosphere. It’s also a great place to indulge in local seafood.
Why visit? - Serene and peaceful environment - Beautiful sunrise and sunset views - Less crowded and tranquil
Mandwa Beach
To reach Mandwa Beach, you’ll have to take a ferry ride from Mumbai, but it’s all worth it for the stunning views and serenity. Located in Alibaug, Mandwa is often overlooked in favor of more popular beaches in the area. With its clean sand, clear water, and calm surroundings, it’s perfect for a short getaway from Mumbai. The beach is also home to numerous resorts, making it an ideal spot for a weekend staycation.
Why visit? - Beautiful, calm beach - Accessible by ferry - A great weekend getaway
Bordi Beach
If you're looking for a quiet escape that offers scenic beauty, Bordi Beach is the perfect destination. About 145 km from Mumbai, Bordi is a calm and peaceful beach known for its unique line of palm trees and serene vibes. The beach is also close to the famous Dahanu Beach, making it a great spot to explore both. The calm waters and tranquil atmosphere make Bordi ideal for swimming and unwinding.
Why visit? - Beautiful palm trees lining the beach - Quiet and peaceful, perfect for unwinding - Great for a relaxing beach holiday
Velas Beach
Velas Beach is famous for being a turtle nesting site, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. Located around 200 km from Mumbai, this lesser-known beach is perfect for those who want to combine a beach getaway with a nature experience. The sight of baby turtles hatching and making their way to the sea is a unique experience. The beach is relatively untouched, offering a truly peaceful retreat.
Why visit? - Turtle nesting site - Ideal for nature enthusiasts - Off-the-beaten-path beach experience
Phansad Beach
Phansad Beach, located near the Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary, is one of the most hidden beaches near Mumbai. It offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea, surrounded by lush greenery and dense forests. This remote beach is perfect for nature lovers and adventure seekers who want to experience a peaceful getaway with minimal human interference. The nearby wildlife sanctuary offers opportunities for trekking and bird-watching.
Why visit? - Secluded, nature-filled beach - Surrounded by forests and wildlife - Ideal for nature lovers and adventurers
Mumbai is home to several hidden beaches that offer the perfect escape from the daily grind. Whether you're seeking tranquility, adventure, or a unique nature experience, these off-the-beaten-path beaches provide the perfect environment for relaxation. Pack your bags, leave the crowds behind, and explore these serene coastal gems that offer both beauty and solitude.
These beaches are perfect for a weekend getaway or a day trip, allowing you to unwind and reconnect with nature. If you’re looking for a peaceful beach retreat in and around Mumbai, these hidden gems are sure to offer the escape you’ve been craving!
