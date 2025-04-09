8 Hidden Lakes In India Every Adventure Seeker Must Visit For An Unforgettable Experience

2 / 10

Chandratal, or the "Moon Lake," is situated in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh. At an altitude of 4,300 meters, this crescent-shaped high-altitude lake is a mesmerizing sight surrounded by snow-capped mountains and barren landscapes. The journey to this lake is an adventure in itself, as travelers have to trek through rugged terrains and cross rivers to reach the serene waters.

Why Visit: Known for its stunning beauty and otherworldly landscape, Chandratal is perfect for trekkers and nature lovers. Camping near the lake is a popular activity for those looking to experience the pristine beauty of the place.