8 Horses, 8 Blessings: What This Sacred Image Brings Home

The 8 horses painting features eight majestic horses running together, which symbolizes success, wealth, and prosperity. Also, they are considered a powerful and significant symbol in Indian and Chinese traditions. And in Feng Shui, an eight-horse painting, especially with a white horse galloping, is considered to symbolize success, wealth, and prosperity. In Chinese culture, the number 8 itself is considered lucky and auspicious.

(All Image Credits: Amazon)