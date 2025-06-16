photoDetails

english

2916864

8 Iconic Kachoris Every Food Lover Should Try

Kachoris are a beloved Indian snack, known for their crispy texture and flavorful fillings. This list highlights eight iconic varieties from across India, each offering a unique taste experience—from spicy Rajasthani kachoris to lentil-filled delights of Uttar Pradesh. Perfect for food lovers, these regional favorites showcase the diverse and rich culinary heritage of Indian street food.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/8-iconic-kachoris-every-food-lover-should-try-2916874

Muskan Kalra | Updated:Jun 16, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Rajasthani Pyaaz Kachori (Onion Kachori) 1 / 8 Onion Kachori: Its origin is Rajasthan esp. Jodhpur & Jaipur. Filling is spicy, tangy onion masala with fennel and amchur (dry mango powder) and it tastes best with Mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney. Follow Us

Khasta Kachori (Dal Kachori) 2 / 8 Dal Kachori: Its origin is Uttar Pradesh & North India and filling is Spiced urad dal or moong dal and texture is super flaky (“khasta” means crisp), Often served with aloo sabzi or chutneys. Follow Us

Mawa Kachori 3 / 8 Mawa Kachori: Its origin is Rajasthan (esp. Nathdwara) and filling is sweet mawa (khoya), dry fruits, and cardamom. It is deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup. It is a type of Dessert kachori — rich and indulgent. Follow Us

Raj Kachori 4 / 8 Raj Kachori: Its origin is Delhi/Jaipur chaat culture and size is huge, hollow, and puffed and filled with: Boiled potatoes, sprouts, yogurt, chutneys, and sev. It is a Chaat meets kachori — a festival in a bowl. Follow Us

Hing Kachori 5 / 8 Hing Kachori: Its origin is Banaras & parts of Bengal. Filling is made of Urad dal with a bold hit of hing (asafoetida) and flavor is earthy, spicy, and pungent. It is best eaten with Aloo sabzi or dry potato curry. Follow Us

Lilva Kachori 6 / 8 Lilva Kachori: Its origin is Gujarat and filling is made of spiced green pigeon peas (lilva), coriander, and coconut, it is seasonal and often made in winter. Pairs well with green chutney or fried chilies Follow Us

Masala Kachori 7 / 8 Masala Kachori: Its origin is street vendors across India and filling is mixed masala stuffing — could be dal, besan, or potato. It is often made spicier and crispier for street snacking. Follow Us