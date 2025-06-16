8 Iconic Kachoris Every Food Lover Should Try
Rajasthani Pyaaz Kachori (Onion Kachori)
Onion Kachori: Its origin is Rajasthan esp. Jodhpur & Jaipur. Filling is spicy, tangy onion masala with fennel and amchur (dry mango powder) and it tastes best with Mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.
Khasta Kachori (Dal Kachori)
Dal Kachori: Its origin is Uttar Pradesh & North India and filling is Spiced urad dal or moong dal and texture is super flaky (“khasta” means crisp), Often served with aloo sabzi or chutneys.
Mawa Kachori
Mawa Kachori: Its origin is Rajasthan (esp. Nathdwara) and filling is sweet mawa (khoya), dry fruits, and cardamom. It is deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup. It is a type of Dessert kachori — rich and indulgent.
Raj Kachori
Raj Kachori: Its origin is Delhi/Jaipur chaat culture and size is huge, hollow, and puffed and filled with: Boiled potatoes, sprouts, yogurt, chutneys, and sev. It is a Chaat meets kachori — a festival in a bowl.
Hing Kachori
Hing Kachori: Its origin is Banaras & parts of Bengal. Filling is made of Urad dal with a bold hit of hing (asafoetida) and flavor is earthy, spicy, and pungent. It is best eaten with Aloo sabzi or dry potato curry.
Lilva Kachori
Lilva Kachori: Its origin is Gujarat and filling is made of spiced green pigeon peas (lilva), coriander, and coconut, it is seasonal and often made in winter. Pairs well with green chutney or fried chilies
Masala Kachori
Masala Kachori: Its origin is street vendors across India and filling is mixed masala stuffing — could be dal, besan, or potato. It is often made spicier and crispier for street snacking.
Bengali Koraishutir Kachori (Peas Kachori)
Peas Kachori: Its origin is Bengal and filling is mildly spiced green peas paste (koraishuti), ginger, and fennel. Usually paired with Cholar dal or aloo dum during winters.
