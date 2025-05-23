8 Most Scenic Alpine Lakes In India You Must Visit For Breathtaking Mountain Getaway

1 / 10

India, with its diverse landscape, is home to some breathtaking alpine lakes nestled in the majestic Himalayas and other mountain ranges. These lakes are not only known for their stunning beauty but also for the tranquil environment they offer, making them perfect destinations for nature lovers, trekkers, and those seeking some peace away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Here are eight scenic alpine lakes in India that should be on your travel bucket list:-