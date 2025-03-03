8 Most Unique And Breathtaking Waterfalls In India You Must Visit

2 / 10

Why It’s Unique: Located in the pristine Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, the Nanda Devi Waterfall is a hidden gem surrounded by towering peaks and dense forests. It’s a relatively lesser-known waterfall that offers serenity and an escape from the usual tourist spots.

What Makes It Special: The waterfall is nestled in an idyllic setting, surrounded by the rich flora and fauna of the region. Its remote location adds to its charm, making it a perfect destination for those seeking solitude and natural beauty.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit is between March and June, when the weather is pleasant and the flow of the waterfall is at its peak.(IMAGE CREDIT - UTTARAKHAND TOURISM/ WEBSITE)