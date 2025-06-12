Advertisement
8 Must-Try Selfcare Tips To Keep Your Skin Glowing During Monsoon

Monsoon can bring humidity and skin troubles, but with the right self-care, your skin can still glow. This shares eight essential tips—from cleansing and exfoliating to staying hydrated and using lightweight moisturizers. It emphasizes natural remedies, hygiene, and sun protection to keep your skin healthy, fresh, and radiant throughout the rainy season.
Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Wear the Right Fabrics

1/9
Wear the Right Fabrics

Clothes Matter: Humidity can make skin feel sticky and increase the risk of body odor or rashes. Avoid synthetic materials that trap moisture and cause bacterial growth.

 Hack: Stick to breathable, natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and khadi.

Hydrate Smartly

2/9
Hydrate Smartly

Hydration: Even when it’s raining, your body loses water through sweat and digestion. Don’t skip drinking water just because you don’t feel thirsty. Herbal teas (like ginger or chamomile) help warm your gut and fight bloating during damp weather.

Hack: Infuse your water with mint, lemon, or cucumber to make it refreshing and detoxifying.

Monsoon-Proof Your Skincare Routine

3/9
Monsoon-Proof Your Skincare Routine

Skincare: Humidity can trigger acne, dullness, and excess oil. It’s time to simplify and balance your routine. Avoid thick creams and oil-heavy serums unless your skin is very dry.

Hack: Use a gentle, gel-based face wash and a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer.

Boost Your Immunity from Within

4/9
Boost Your Immunity from Within

Boost Immunity: The risk of viral and bacterial infections increases during monsoon. Consider vitamin C and zinc-rich foods like citrus, bell peppers, and seeds.

Hack: Include immunity boosters like turmeric milk, tulsi water, or warm soups in your diet.

Cleanse Your Skin (But Gently!)

5/9
Cleanse Your Skin (But Gently!)

Cleanser: Your skin needs regular cleansing to stay clear, but over-cleansing strips natural oils. Follow up with a rose water mist to calm your skin and restore moisture.

Hack: Use a mild, pH-balanced face wash 2–3 times a day.

Go Light on Makeup

6/9
Go Light on Makeup

Light makeup: Sweat and makeup don’t mix well, especially when the humidity is high. Avoid foundation and powder layers that cake and clog pores.

Hack: Use waterproof mascara, tinted moisturizer or BB cream, and lip/cheek tints instead of heavy products.

Love Your Feet a Little More

7/9
Love Your Feet a Little More

Feet care: Damp shoes and socks are a breeding ground for fungal infections. Use a pumice stone once a week to prevent skin buildup and foot odor.

Hack: Always dry your feet after getting wet, and sprinkle antifungal foot powder in your shoes.

Tame the Monsoon Hair Woes

8/9
Tame the Monsoon Hair Woes

Hair: Frizzy, dandruff, and hair fall spike during the rainy season. If you get caught in the rain, rinse your hair with clean water ASAP to remove pollutants.

Hack: Wash your hair 2–3 times a week with a sulfate-free shampoo. Use a lightweight conditioner or leave-in serum to control frizz.

DISCLAIMER:-

9/9
DISCLAIMER:-

This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.

