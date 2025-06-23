Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2920786https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/8-non-fried-snacks-that-are-equally-delicious-during-monsoon-2920786
NewsPhotos8 Non-Fried Snacks That Are Equally Delicious During Monsoon
photoDetails

8 Non-Fried Snacks That Are Equally Delicious During Monsoon

8 Non-Fried Snacks That Are Equally Delicious During Monsoon offers a tasty selection of lighter, healthier treats perfect for rainy days. Skip the heavy, oily fare and enjoy flavorful options like steamed, baked, or grilled snacks. These 8 delicious alternatives will satisfy your cravings without compromising on taste and making them ideal companions for cozy monsoon moments.
Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Steamed Momos:

1/9
1. Steamed Momos:

 Steamed Momos: During monsoon, the dumplings are filled with veggies or meat and are steamed to perfection and served with spicy chutney. They are light yet satisfying. And momos are a great alternative to deep-fried snacks during the rainy season.

 

Follow Us

2. Grilled Corn (Bhutta):

2/9
2. Grilled Corn (Bhutta):

Grilled Corn (Bhutta): This is a monsoon classic snack, corn on the cob roasted over open flames and seasoned with salt, chili, and lemon. It  is a combination of a smoky, tangy delight that’s both healthy and comforting on a rainy day.

 

Follow Us

3. Vegetable Upma:

3/9
3. Vegetable Upma:

Vegetable Upma: It is made with semolina and loaded with nutritious and colorful veggies. Upma is a warm, savory snack that keeps you full without weighing you down. And It's easy to digest and ideal for muggy weather.Also can be quickly made. 

 

Follow Us

Baked Samosas:

4/9
Baked Samosas:

 Baked Samosas: These are the better and healthier version of samosa i.e. without oil. These are stuffed with spiced potatoes or peas and baked until golden, making them a guilt-free indulgence perfect with hot tea.

 

Follow Us

5. Dhokla:

5/9
5. Dhokla:

 Dhokla: This Gujarati snack is soft and fluffy. It is steamed and slightly tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It's light on the stomach, protein-rich, and pairs beautifully with green chutney, and also it's easy to make. 

 

Follow Us

6. Moong Dal Chilla:

6/9
6. Moong Dal Chilla:

Moong Dal Chilla: It’s a savory pancake that is made from ground dal and it is pan-cooked with minimal oil. This is rich in protein and easy to customize with vegetable chillas and its nourishing specially during rainy seasons.  

Follow Us

7. Poha:

7/9
7. Poha:

Poha: This recipe is made from flattened rice dish tossed with onions, turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. And it is quick to make, comforting, and won’t leave you feeling heavy, especially during damp weather.

 

Follow Us

8. Steamed Idlis:

8/9
8. Steamed Idlis:

 Steamed Idlis: This recipe is made from soft, fluffy and also served with sambar or chutney. It is a non-fried and healthy staple food of South India. It is fermented, easy to digest and also perfect for rainy mornings or evenings cravings.  

Follow Us

Disclaimer:

9/9
Disclaimer:

Please note that the information provided in this video is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Follow Us
Non-fried monsoon snacksHEALTHY MONSOON SNACKSmonsoon snacks without oilsteamed snacks for rainy seasonbaked Indian snackslight snacks for monsoonguilt-free rainy day snackshealthy Indian evening snacksmonsoon recipes without fryingOil-Free Indian Snacksbest monsoon snackseasy monsoon snack ideasmonsoon food optionstasty non-fried snackshealthy rainy day treatsMonsoonRainy seasonFoodLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
humid weather foods to avoid
Avoid These Foods In Humid Weather: 8 Foods That Can Make You Feel Uncomfortable
camera icon6
title
30 crore salary
30 Crore Salary To Switch On And Off A Light: Yet No One Wants It - Check World's Toughest Job
camera icon8
title
World
7 Beautiful Butterflies That Are Found Across the World
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Petrol Vs Diesel Vs CNG Vs Electric Cars: Running Cost Comparison
camera icon9
title
Junaid Ahmad
Meet Man Who Secured Just 60% In Class 10 But Cleared UPSC With AIR 3- Know All About His Inspiring Story
NEWS ON ONE CLICK