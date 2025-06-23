8 Non-Fried Snacks That Are Equally Delicious During Monsoon
1. Steamed Momos:
Steamed Momos: During monsoon, the dumplings are filled with veggies or meat and are steamed to perfection and served with spicy chutney. They are light yet satisfying. And momos are a great alternative to deep-fried snacks during the rainy season.
2. Grilled Corn (Bhutta):
Grilled Corn (Bhutta): This is a monsoon classic snack, corn on the cob roasted over open flames and seasoned with salt, chili, and lemon. It is a combination of a smoky, tangy delight that’s both healthy and comforting on a rainy day.
3. Vegetable Upma:
Vegetable Upma: It is made with semolina and loaded with nutritious and colorful veggies. Upma is a warm, savory snack that keeps you full without weighing you down. And It's easy to digest and ideal for muggy weather.Also can be quickly made.
Baked Samosas:
Baked Samosas: These are the better and healthier version of samosa i.e. without oil. These are stuffed with spiced potatoes or peas and baked until golden, making them a guilt-free indulgence perfect with hot tea.
5. Dhokla:
Dhokla: This Gujarati snack is soft and fluffy. It is steamed and slightly tempered with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It's light on the stomach, protein-rich, and pairs beautifully with green chutney, and also it's easy to make.
6. Moong Dal Chilla:
Moong Dal Chilla: It’s a savory pancake that is made from ground dal and it is pan-cooked with minimal oil. This is rich in protein and easy to customize with vegetable chillas and its nourishing specially during rainy seasons.
7. Poha:
Poha: This recipe is made from flattened rice dish tossed with onions, turmeric, mustard seeds, and peanuts. And it is quick to make, comforting, and won’t leave you feeling heavy, especially during damp weather.
8. Steamed Idlis:
Steamed Idlis: This recipe is made from soft, fluffy and also served with sambar or chutney. It is a non-fried and healthy staple food of South India. It is fermented, easy to digest and also perfect for rainy mornings or evenings cravings.
