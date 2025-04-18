Advertisement
8 Offbeat Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Summer For Peaceful And Scenic Getaway

Escape the summer heat and tourist crowds with these 8 offbeat hill stations in India. Discover serene landscapes, rich culture, and peaceful getaways perfect for a refreshing retreat.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
If you’re looking to escape the summer heat and the hustle of popular tourist spots, India offers a treasure trove of lesser-known hill stations that promise tranquility, stunning landscapes, and an immersive local experience. These offbeat destinations are perfect for travelers who want to explore hidden gems, away from the crowds. Here are 8 offbeat hill stations in India that are ideal for a serene and scenic summer escape.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Why visit: Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang is a breathtaking blend of Tibetan culture, ancient monasteries, and dramatic mountain views. The Tawang Monastery, the largest in India, is a must-visit.

Highlights: Sela Pass, Tawang Monastery, Madhuri Lake (Shonga-tser Lake)  

Best Time to Visit: April to June

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Why visit: Often referred to as the 'Mini Switzerland of India', Chopta is an untouched paradise with lush meadows, dense forests, and panoramic views of Himalayan peaks like Trishul and Nanda Devi.

Highlights: Trek to Tungnath (highest Shiva temple), Chandrashila Peak, Bird watching  

Best Time to Visit: March to May

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Why visit: Surrounded by pine-covered hills and rice fields, Ziro is the land of the Apatani tribe. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site nominee, known for its peace, culture, and beauty.

Highlights: Ziro Music Festival (September), Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Local tribal culture  

Best Time to Visit: March to June

Pelling, Sikkim

Pelling, Sikkim

Why visit: Tucked away in West Sikkim, Pelling is a small town offering magnificent views of the Kanchenjunga range, waterfalls, monasteries, and ancient ruins.

Highlights: Pemayangtse Monastery, Rabdentse Ruins, Skywalk and Chenrezig Statue  

Best Time to Visit: March to May

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Why visit: Described by Mahatma Gandhi as the “Switzerland of India,” Kausani offers stunning 300 km-wide views of the Himalayas and a peaceful ambiance perfect for rejuvenation.

Highlights: Baijnath Temple, Anasakti Ashram, Tea gardens  

Best Time to Visit: April to June

Kalimpong, West Bengal

Kalimpong, West Bengal

Why visit: Less crowded than its neighbor Darjeeling, Kalimpong is a hidden gem filled with colonial charm, orchid nurseries, and panoramic views of the Teesta River valley.

Highlights: Durpin Monastery, Deolo Hill, Flower nurseries  

Best Time to Visit: March to June

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Why visit: Famous for its lush coffee plantations and cool climate, Chikmagalur is a peaceful retreat in the Western Ghats, ideal for nature walks and coffee lovers.

Highlights: Mullayanagiri (highest peak in Karnataka), Coffee estates tour, Baba Budangiri Hills  

Best Time to Visit: March to May

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Why visit: A peaceful haven in the Kullu district, Tirthan Valley is known for its riverside beauty, trout fishing, and the nearby Great Himalayan National Park.

Highlights: Serolsar Lake, Great Himalayan National Park, Trekking & fishing  

Best Time to Visit: April to June

India’s offbeat hill stations offer not just cool weather, but soul-soothing experiences far from the tourist traps. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a trekker, or someone simply looking to unwind in peace, these hidden gems promise an unforgettable summer getaway.

Offbeat IndiaHill Stations of indiaSummer Travel IndiaScenic destinationsMountain Escape
