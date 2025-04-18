8 Offbeat Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Summer For Peaceful And Scenic Getaway

2 / 10

Why visit: Nestled in the Eastern Himalayas, Tawang is a breathtaking blend of Tibetan culture, ancient monasteries, and dramatic mountain views. The Tawang Monastery, the largest in India, is a must-visit.

Highlights: Sela Pass, Tawang Monastery, Madhuri Lake (Shonga-tser Lake)

Best Time to Visit: April to June