8 Oils To Apply Before Bed For Hair Growth
Including these oils in your nighttime hair care routine can work wonders for hair growth, strength, and overall health. Try them and wake up to healthier, shinier locks!
A good night’s sleep is essential for overall health, but did you know that your hair can also benefit from an overnight treatment? Applying oil before bed nourishes the scalp, strengthens hair strands, and promotes growth. Here are eight powerful oils that can transform your hair while you sleep.
1. Coconut Oil
Why it works: Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft, preventing protein loss and reducing breakage. It also fights dandruff and soothes the scalp. How to use: Warm the oil slightly and massage it into the scalp and hair. Wash it off in the morning with a mild shampoo.
2. Castor Oil
Why it works: Packed with ricinoleic acid and essential fatty acids, castor oil stimulates hair growth, strengthens roots, and prevents thinning. How to use: Mix castor oil with a lighter oil (such as coconut or almond oil) and massage it into your scalp. Leave it overnight and rinse it off the next day.
3. Almond Oil
Why it works: Almond oil is rich in Vitamin E, which nourishes hair follicles, reduces scalp inflammation, and promotes strong, shiny hair. How to use: Apply a few drops of almond oil to the scalp and hair ends before sleeping. Wash it off in the morning.
4. Olive Oil
Why it works: Olive oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids that deeply condition hair, reduce split ends, and boost growth. How to use: Massage warm olive oil into the scalp and leave it overnight. Rinse with a mild shampoo in the morning.
5. Amla Oil
Why it works: Amla (Indian gooseberry) oil is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants that strengthen hair, prevent premature greying, and promote faster growth. How to use: Apply amla oil to the scalp and leave it overnight. Use regularly for best results.
6. Rosemary Oil
Why it works: Rosemary oil improves blood circulation in the scalp, strengthens follicles, and promotes hair regrowth. How to use: Mix a few drops of rosemary oil with a carrier oil (like coconut or jojoba oil) and massage it into the scalp. Wash it off in the morning.
7. Argan Oil
Why it works: Known as "liquid gold," argan oil is loaded with antioxidants and essential fatty acids that repair damage and boost hair elasticity. How to use: Apply a few drops to the hair length and ends before bed to hydrate and nourish overnight.
8. Onion Oil
Why it works: Onion oil is packed with sulfur, which boosts collagen production and strengthens hair roots. It also reduces hair fall and promotes regrowth. How to use: Apply onion oil to the scalp and leave it overnight. Wash with a mild shampoo to remove the smell.
