NewsPhotos8 Smoothies To Keep You Energised This Navratri
8 Smoothies To Keep You Energised This Navratri

Navratri, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, is a time of spiritual rejuvenation, fasting, and devotion. While observing fasts during Navratri, many people tend to avoid regular meals and opt for lighter, healthier foods. A great way to stay energized and nourished during these nine days of fasting is by incorporating smoothies into your diet. Smoothies are a perfect blend of nutrients and hydration, keeping you full, fueled, and refreshed.

 

Updated:Apr 03, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
1/9
Here are 8 Navratri special smoothies that will help you power through the fasts while staying true to the dietary restrictions.

 

Apple Cinnamon Smoothie

2/9
Apple Cinnamon Smoothie

This smoothie is packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants that will give you a natural energy boost throughout the day.

Instructions Blend the apple, yogurt, cinnamon powder, honey, and cardamom together. Add ice cubes if you prefer a chilled smoothie. Enjoy the refreshing smoothie to start your day with energy.

Banana & Almond Butter Smoothie

3/9
Banana & Almond Butter Smoothie

Bananas are rich in potassium, and almond butter adds healthy fats and protein, making this smoothie a filling and energy-packed option.

Instructions Blend the banana, almond butter, milk, honey, and salt together. Serve chilled for a creamy, nourishing smoothie perfect for fasting days.

Mango Coconut Smoothie

4/9
Mango Coconut Smoothie

This tropical smoothie combines the goodness of mango and coconut, both of which are light on the stomach and perfect for a fast.

Instructions Combine mango, coconut milk, shredded coconut, honey, and cardamom in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Serve chilled for a refreshing, nutrient-packed treat.

Spinach & Apple Smoothie

5/9
Spinach & Apple Smoothie

For those who want to incorporate greens into their fasting routine, this smoothie is rich in iron, vitamins, and fiber, making it a great choice.

Instructions:

Blend the spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger, and lemon juice together with water. Add black salt for an extra punch of flavor. This smoothie is a great way to sneak in some healthy greens while fasting.

Pineapple Mint Smoothie

6/9
Pineapple Mint Smoothie

This smoothie is not only refreshing but also offers digestion-boosting properties, perfect for keeping you light and energized during your fast.

Instructions:

Blend the pineapple, mint, coconut water, lemon juice, and black salt until smooth. This smoothie is perfect for staying hydrated while giving your body a refreshing boost.

Papaya & Chia Smoothie

7/9
Papaya & Chia Smoothie

Papaya is known for its digestive enzymes, while chia seeds provide healthy fats and fiber. This smoothie is a great option to maintain energy and promote digestive health during the fast.

Instructions: Blend the papaya, chia seeds, yogurt, coconut water, and honey together. Chia seeds will expand in the smoothie, adding texture and nutrition. Serve chilled for a tropical burst of flavor and nutrients.

Cucumber Lemonade Smoothie

8/9
Cucumber Lemonade Smoothie

A refreshing and hydrating smoothie with a hint of citrus, this drink helps to keep you cool and hydrated during the fasting period.

Instructions: Blend the cucumber, lemon juice, honey, black salt, and water until smooth. This smoothie offers a hydrating, light drink with a tangy kick.

Strawberry & Pomegranate Smoothie

9/9
Strawberry & Pomegranate Smoothie

A delicious, antioxidant-rich smoothie, perfect for your Navratri fast. Strawberries and pomegranate are packed with nutrients and are light on the stomach.

Instructions: Blend the strawberries, pomegranate, milk, and honey together. Add ice cubes for a cooler, refreshing drink. This vibrant smoothie is both tasty and full of health benefits.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK