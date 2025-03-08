Advertisement
8- Steps Morning Skincare Routine For Korean Glass Skin

Consistency is key when following a Korean skincare routine. Along with these steps, maintaining a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep also contribute to achieving glass skin. Incorporate these habits, and you’ll be on your way to a radiant, luminous complexion!

 

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
8- Steps Morning Skincare Routine For Korean Glass Skin

8- Steps Morning Skincare Routine For Korean Glass Skin

Achieving the coveted Korean "glass skin"—a smooth, clear, and radiant complexion—requires a well-structured skincare routine. The key lies in hydration, nourishment, and consistent care. Here’s an 8-step morning skincare routine to help you get that flawless glow.

 

1. Double Cleansing for a Fresh Start

1. Double Cleansing for a Fresh Start

Koreans swear by double cleansing to remove impurities, excess oil, and leftover products from the skin. Start with an oil-based cleanser to break down dirt and makeup, followed by a gentle foaming cleanser to deeply cleanse without stripping moisture.

 

2. Exfoliation (2-3 Times a Week)

2. Exfoliation (2-3 Times a Week)

Exfoliation helps in removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover. Use a mild chemical exfoliant (AHAs or BHAs) or a gentle rice-based scrub to achieve a smooth texture. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can lead to irritation.

 

3. Hydrating Toner for a Dewy Base

3. Hydrating Toner for a Dewy Base

A hydrating toner is essential to balance your skin’s pH and prepare it for better absorption of skincare products. Go for essence-infused toners with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or green tea for intense hydration.

 

4. Essence to Boost Hydration

4. Essence to Boost Hydration

Essence is a Korean skincare staple that provides deep hydration and preps the skin for serums. Look for ingredients like snail mucin, fermented yeast, or rice extract to enhance skin elasticity and brightness.

 

5. Serum for Targeted Treatment

5. Serum for Targeted Treatment

Serums help address specific skin concerns like dullness, pigmentation, or dehydration. For glass skin, use a vitamin C serum in the morning to brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage.

 

6. Lightweight Moisturizer to Lock in Hydration

6. Lightweight Moisturizer to Lock in Hydration

A gel-based or water-based moisturizer works best to seal in moisture without making the skin greasy. Look for ingredients like ceramides, squalane, and niacinamide to strengthen the skin barrier.

 

7. Sunscreen: The Ultimate Protector

7. Sunscreen: The Ultimate Protector

No Korean skincare routine is complete without broad-spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen. Sunscreen prevents sun damage, premature aging, and pigmentation. Choose a lightweight, non-greasy formula that suits your skin type.

 

8. Face Mist for an Extra Glow

8. Face Mist for an Extra Glow

Finish your routine with a hydrating face mist to refresh and lock in the glow. Mists infused with rose water, green tea, or aloe vera provide an instant boost of hydration throughout the day.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK