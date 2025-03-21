Advertisement
8 Stunning Summer Fashion Moments By Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan’s Summer Fashion Looks: From Films to Fashion , Malavika Mohanan seamlessly blends fashion with her star power, setting trends effortlessly. From casual to corporate styles, she remains a go-to inspiration for fashion lovers. With summer around the corner, her wardrobe serves as the ultimate style guide for travel and casual outings. Here are some chic summer outfit ideas inspired by Malavika's fashion look book.  

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
Corporate Core

Malavika Mohanan exudes the perfect corporate-girly vibes in this chic office OOTD—a must-recreate look for summer fashion! With a blend of elegance and power dressing, she effortlessly balances style and sophistication, making this ensemble a go-to inspiration for corporate fashion. 

Orange Ft. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan stunned in an orange straight-fit dress with pockets, exuding effortless beauty. She elevated the look with heavy jewelry, adding a touch of elegance and charm.

Summer Street Style

Malavika proved that black never goes out of style, stunning in a sleek black dress with delicate netted details. She elevated the look with statement jewelry and elegant earrings, exuding timeless charm and sophistication a perfect ensemble to recreate for chic street-style fashion. 

Diva In Denim

Malavika Mohanan served the perfect look for denim lovers, rocking a dark blue denim skirt with a slit, paired with a V-neck denim top and a full-sleeve long blazer. She completed the ensemble with white stilettos, exuding class and elegance effortlessly.

Golden Glow

Malavika Mohanan exudes goddess vibes in this stunning golden satin gown, effortlessly acing the look with grace and style, this statement style is a worthy pick to recreat this summer fashion. 

Outing Fit Ft. Denim

Malavika Mohanan rocks a chic denim look, pairing a black crop top with a matching black short skirt. She layers it with a denim jacket, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style, a must pick for summer outing. 

Beach Look

Malavika stuns in a blue and green halter-neck spaghetti dress, perfect for a beach day. She leaves her tresses open, adding to the breezy vibe and effortless elegance. This look is the ultimate pick for beachy vibes. 

Pinterest Look

Malavika Mohanan exudes Pinterest-perfect vibes in a pink off-shoulder top paired with a bright orange skirt, creating a striking contrast. She completes the look with elegant white heels, adding a touch of sophistication and charm. This look is the perfect inspiration for a statement summer style. 

 

(Images : @malavikamohanan/ Instagram)

