8 Times Sonam Kapoor Served Ultimate Fashion Goals
Sonam Kapoor, known for turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense and fusion style, is always OOTD-ready. Take a look at some of her most stunning ensembles that blend fashion with lifestyle effortlessly.
Sonam Kapoor At Wimbledon 2025
Sonam exudes boss-lady vibes in this power-packed OOTD, effortlessly balancing elegance and confidence. Her flawless face card never declines, she nails a bold and trendy look at Wimbledon 2025.
Sonam Kapoor's Chic Look
Sonam Kapoor stuns in a chic Bottega Veneta striped co-ord set, featuring a collared cotton shirt with full sleeves and a buttoned bodice in vibrant yellow and blue stripes. She pairs it with a matching double-layered skirt, effortlessly nailing the monochrome look with sass.
Theme: Bhumi
Sonam Kapoor embraces the Bhumi theme in a khadi lehenga and dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with Sinah Body Ornament by The Vernacular Modern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and team, the look symbolizes a deep connection to the earth, heritage, and inner strength.
Golden Ft. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor's golden co-ord set is a dreamy masterpiece, featuring a woven tweed skirt suit paired with a plunging neckline blazer and sharp lapels. A perfect blend of sophistication and glam!
Black Swan
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a gilded gold sculpted metal corset paired with a dramatic black Cosmic Tulle dress. Exuding regal elegance with an enigmatic black swan aura, she effortlessly blends high fashion with timeless sophistication.
Chick Look
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in this stylish co-ord set, adding a fresh twist with furry layers on the sleeves and a sleek skirt cut. A statement look that's worth stealing and recreating!
Floral ft. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam stuns in a pastel suit, making a fashion statement with a dupatta attached to a floral ensemble. This seemingly simple look is anything but—exuding elegance and sophistication effortlessly.
Timeless Elegance
Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a fluid sheer ensemble, effortlessly pairing it with a luxe faux fur coat. Her standout hairstyle and elegant pearl accessories add a touch of timeless glamour, making this look truly unforgettable.
(Image: @sonamkapoor/ Instagram)
