8 Times Sonam Kapoor Served Ultimate Fashion Goals

Sonam Kapoor embraces the Bhumi theme in a khadi lehenga and dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with Sinah Body Ornament by The Vernacular Modern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and team, the look symbolizes a deep connection to the earth, heritage, and inner strength.