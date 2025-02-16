photoDetails

english

8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!

Sonam Kapoor, known for turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense and fusion style, is always OOTD-ready. Her trendsetting looks set new benchmarks in the industry. Take a look at some of her most stunning ensembles that blend fashion with lifestyle effortlessly.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/8-times-sonam-kapoor-slayed-like-the-ultimate-fashion-diva-2859572

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Feb 16, 2025, 03:38 PM IST

Golden Ft. Sonam Kapoor 1 / 8 Sonam Kapoor's golden co-ord set is a dreamy masterpiece, featuring a woven tweed skirt suit paired with a plunging neckline blazer and sharp lapels. A perfect blend of sophistication and glam!

Sonam Kapoor's Chic Look 2 / 8 Sonam Kapoor stuns in a chic Bottega Veneta striped co-ord set, featuring a collared cotton shirt with full sleeves and a buttoned bodice in vibrant yellow and blue stripes. She pairs it with a matching double-layered skirt, effortlessly nailing the monochrome look with sass.

Black Swan 3 / 8 Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a gilded gold sculpted metal corset paired with a dramatic black Cosmic Tulle dress. Exuding regal elegance with an enigmatic black swan aura, she effortlessly blends high fashion with timeless sophistication.

Chick Look 4 / 8 Sonam Kapoor turns heads in this stylish co-ord set, adding a fresh twist with furry layers on the sleeves and a sleek skirt cut. A statement look that's worth stealing and recreating!

OOTD 5 / 8 Sonam exudes boss-lady vibes in this power-packed OOTD, effortlessly balancing elegance and confidence. Her flawless face card never declines, while a classic white shirt serves as the perfect pick. Ditching traditional pants for a chic skirt, she nails a bold and trendy look.

Floral ft. Sonam Kapoor 6 / 8 Sonam stuns in a pastel suit, making a fashion statement with a dupatta attached to a floral ensemble. This seemingly simple look is anything but—exuding elegance and sophistication effortlessly.

Theme: Bhumi 7 / 8 Sonam Kapoor embraces the Bhumi theme in a khadi lehenga and dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with Sinah | Body Ornament by The Vernacular Modern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and team, the look symbolizes a deep connection to the earth, heritage, and inner strength.