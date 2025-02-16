8 Times Sonam Kapoor Slayed Like the Ultimate Fashion Diva!
Golden Ft. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor's golden co-ord set is a dreamy masterpiece, featuring a woven tweed skirt suit paired with a plunging neckline blazer and sharp lapels. A perfect blend of sophistication and glam!
Sonam Kapoor's Chic Look
Sonam Kapoor stuns in a chic Bottega Veneta striped co-ord set, featuring a collared cotton shirt with full sleeves and a buttoned bodice in vibrant yellow and blue stripes. She pairs it with a matching double-layered skirt, effortlessly nailing the monochrome look with sass.
Black Swan
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a gilded gold sculpted metal corset paired with a dramatic black Cosmic Tulle dress. Exuding regal elegance with an enigmatic black swan aura, she effortlessly blends high fashion with timeless sophistication.
Chick Look
Sonam Kapoor turns heads in this stylish co-ord set, adding a fresh twist with furry layers on the sleeves and a sleek skirt cut. A statement look that's worth stealing and recreating!
OOTD
Sonam exudes boss-lady vibes in this power-packed OOTD, effortlessly balancing elegance and confidence. Her flawless face card never declines, while a classic white shirt serves as the perfect pick. Ditching traditional pants for a chic skirt, she nails a bold and trendy look.
Floral ft. Sonam Kapoor
Sonam stuns in a pastel suit, making a fashion statement with a dupatta attached to a floral ensemble. This seemingly simple look is anything but—exuding elegance and sophistication effortlessly.
Theme: Bhumi
Sonam Kapoor embraces the Bhumi theme in a khadi lehenga and dupatta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, paired with Sinah | Body Ornament by The Vernacular Modern, crafted from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay. Styled by Rhea Kapoor and team, the look symbolizes a deep connection to the earth, heritage, and inner strength.
Timeless Elegance
Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a fluid sheer ensemble, effortlessly pairing it with a luxe faux fur coat. Her standout hairstyle and elegant pearl accessories add a touch of timeless glamour, making this look truly unforgettable. (Image: @sonamkapoor/ Instagram)
