8 Traits Of 'Insaan' Who Is A Yes Man, People Pleaser And Good At Playing MIND GAMES

A person with this triad of traits — Yes Man, People Pleaser, and Mind Game Player — can be incredibly deceptive. They may appear harmless, even likable. But their actions often serve a deeper, self-serving purpose. If someone always agrees, always helps, but leaves you feeling confused, guilty, or emotionally off-balance — take a closer look. There might be more going on than meets the eye.