8 Types Of Plank Exercises To Help You Lose Weight And Strengthen Your Core
Planks are highly effective for building core strength, improving posture, and boosting stability. They engage multiple muscle groups, aiding in calorie burn and weight loss for body transformation.
Planks are one of the most effective and versatile exercises, they are great and will help you build a strong core, promote good posture and improve overall stability. The best part? These moves utilize a variety of muscle groups simultaneously, making them very effective in terms of calorie burn and increased metabolic rate, helping with weight loss. When it comes to body transformation, plank workout is one of the exercises that you should include in your exercises.
Traditional Plank (Forearm Plank)
The traditional forearm plank is a great starting point to build your core strength and stability. This exercise targets the abdominals, back, shoulders, and glutes.
How to do it: Start on your forearms and toes with your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and keep your hips from sagging. Hold the position for 20-60 seconds, depending on your fitness level.
Benefits: Strengthens the entire core, improves posture and reduces the risk of back pain and helps in calorie burning when held for longer durations.
Side Plank
Side planks focus on the obliques (the muscles on the sides of your abdomen) while also engaging your glutes, shoulders, and back. This variation improves core strength, balance, and stability.
How to do it: Lie on your side, propped up on one forearm with your body in a straight line. Lift your hips off the ground, making sure your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 20-30 seconds on each side.
Benefits: Targets the obliques, strengthening the sides of the core, improves balance and stability and tones the entire body.
Plank to Push-Up
The plank to push-up combines two powerful exercises — the plank and the push-up — to build both core strength and upper body endurance.
How to do it: Start in a forearm plank position. Push up onto your hands one arm at a time, lifting your body into a full push-up position. Lower yourself back onto your forearms to return to the plank. Repeat the movement for 30-45 seconds.
Benefits: Engages the core, arms, chest, and shoulders, helps burn calories while improving muscle tone and builds strength and endurance in both the upper body and core.
Plank with Leg Lift
This variation intensifies the traditional plank by adding leg lifts, which increase the challenge for the core while targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.
How to do it: Start in a traditional forearm plank. Lift one leg toward the ceiling, keeping it straight and your body stable. Hold for a second before lowering it back to the starting position. Alternate legs for 30-45 seconds.
Benefits: Engages the core and strengthens the glutes and lower back, improves balance and coordination and helps tone the lower body.
Plank Jacks
Plank jacks combine the core-stabilizing benefits of a plank with the cardio-boosting power of jumping jacks. This explosive exercise increases heart rate, making it a great choice for burning calories and improving cardiovascular fitness.
How to do it: Start in a forearm plank position. Jump your feet out to the sides, then back together, similar to a jumping jack. Keep your hips stable and maintain a strong core throughout the movement. Continue for 30-45 seconds.
Benefits: Engages the core while providing a full-body workout, boosts heart rate and burns more calories and enhances overall coordination.
Plank with Arm Reach
Adding an arm reach to the traditional plank increases the challenge for your core while also engaging your shoulders and back.
How to do it: Begin in a forearm plank position. Reach one arm straight out in front of you while maintaining a stable core. Return the arm to the starting position and repeat on the other side. Alternate arms for 30-45 seconds.
Benefits: Increases core stability and strength, engages the upper body, including shoulders and back and enhances balance and coordination.
Reverse Plank
The reverse plank targets the posterior chain (back of the body), including the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. This exercise provides a great counter to traditional forward planks, improving overall body symmetry.
How to do it: Sit with your legs extended in front of you and your hands placed behind you with fingers pointing toward your feet. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold for 20-45 seconds.
Benefits: Strengthens the glutes, lower back, and hamstrings, improves posture by counteracting forward-leaning movements, increases flexibility in the hip flexors and chest.
Plank with Knee Taps
Plank with knee taps is a great modification for beginners or anyone looking for a low-impact plank variation while still engaging the core and working on balance.
How to do it: Start in a traditional forearm plank position. Slowly tap one knee to the ground, then return it to the starting position. Alternate knee taps for 30-45 seconds.
Benefits: Builds core strength and stability, improves body control and balanceand can be a great option for beginners or those recovering from an injury.
Planks are one of the most efficient ways to strengthen your core, burn calories, and improve overall body strength. By incorporating these eight plank variations into your workout routine, you'll not only increase your core strength but also see improvements in your posture, stability, and endurance. Whether you're just starting or are a seasoned fitness enthusiast, these exercises can be modified to match your fitness level and help you achieve your weight loss goals.
