8 Types Of Plank Exercises To Help You Lose Weight And Strengthen Your Core

The traditional forearm plank is a great starting point to build your core strength and stability. This exercise targets the abdominals, back, shoulders, and glutes.

How to do it: Start on your forearms and toes with your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core and keep your hips from sagging. Hold the position for 20-60 seconds, depending on your fitness level.

Benefits: Strengthens the entire core, improves posture and reduces the risk of back pain and helps in calorie burning when held for longer durations.