9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds For Skin, Hair, Heart And Weight Loss; Check How To Add Them To Your Diet

11 / 12

Chia Water: Soak 1 tablespoon of chia seeds in a glass of water for 20 minutes and drink.

Smoothies: Blend them into your favorite fruit or protein smoothies.

Oatmeal or Yogurt: Sprinkle chia seeds over your breakfast for an added nutrient boost.

Chia Pudding: Mix chia seeds with milk and let them sit overnight for a creamy, nutritious pudding.

Salads & Soups: Add them to salads or soups for a crunchy texture.