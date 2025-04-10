9 Drinks That Can Naturally Reduce Fatty Liver In Just 2 Weeks

2 / 10

Lemon water is known for its detoxifying properties and its ability to support liver function. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon juice can help stimulate the liver to flush out toxins, boost bile production, and aid digestion. Drinking warm lemon water first thing in the morning can kickstart your day while promoting liver health.

How to make it:

Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water.

Drink it on an empty stomach every morning.