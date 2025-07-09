9 Hidden Hill Getaways In Himachal That Come Alive During Monsoons - Number 7 Is A Magical Fairyland!

photoDetails

english

2929300

Tired of the tourist crowds in Manali and Shimla? These offbeat monsoon escapes in Himachal Pradesh are nature’s best-kept secrets. Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or just want to sip tea by a rain-splashed window with a view of the mountains, these hidden gems offer it all. So if you’re seeking something more than just another selfie at Mall Road, these 9 lesser-known monsoon escapes in Himachal Pradesh are your perfect rainy season bucket list. Number 7 will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a fairytale!