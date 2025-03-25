9 Light Physical Movements To Boost Metabolism After Dinner For Better Digestion And Health

2 / 12

Benefits: A brisk walk is one of the simplest and most effective ways to help your body digest food and boost metabolism after dinner. Walking helps stimulate digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract. It also helps in lowering blood sugar levels and preventing sluggishness or bloating.

How to do it: After your meal, take a 10-20 minute walk at a comfortable pace around your neighborhood or in a park. Try to avoid intense walking or jogging, as it can lead to discomfort.