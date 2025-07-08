9 Powerful Detox Water Recipes That Burn Belly Fat And Give Glowing Skin – You’ll Thank Us For Number 7!

7 / 12

5. Lemon & Chia Water – The Fat Cutter Formula

Why It Works:

Chia seeds expand in your stomach, keeping you fuller longer. Lemon boosts metabolism and adds detoxifying power.

Ingredients:

- Juice of 1 lemon

- 1 tbsp chia seeds

- 1 glass warm water

Method:

Soak chia seeds in warm water for 20–30 minutes until they form a gel. Stir in lemon juice and sip slowly.

Benefits:

Boosts metabolism, reduces appetite, and improves gut health. Remember to check for any allergies before trying a new food item.