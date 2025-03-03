9 Safe And Beautiful Beaches In India Perfect For Solo Women Travellers

2 / 11

Why It’s Perfect for Solo Women Travellers: Palolem Beach in Goa is known for its pristine beauty, calm waters, and relaxed atmosphere. This crescent-shaped beach is quieter compared to other beaches in Goa, offering a serene vibe, perfect for solo women looking for peace. The presence of several small cafes and guesthouses makes it easy to meet fellow travellers while maintaining a sense of personal space.

Safety Tips: Palolem is known for its friendly locals and a low crime rate. However, always keep an eye on your belongings and avoid walking alone late at night on isolated stretches of the beach.