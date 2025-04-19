9 Stunning Temples Around The World That Showcase Timeless Architecture And Spiritual Heritage

2 / 11

Why it’s breathtaking: The largest religious monument in the world, Angkor Wat is a 12th-century marvel built by the Khmer Empire. Originally dedicated to the Hindu god Vishnu, it later became a Buddhist temple. Its grand scale, intricate bas-reliefs, and harmonious layout make it a symbol of both Cambodian pride and ancient ingenuity.

Don't miss: Sunrise over the temple's towers reflecting in the lotus pond.