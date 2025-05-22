photoDetails
9 Times Suhana Khan Stole The Spotlight In Glamorous Saree
Suhana Khan's Traditional Outfits: Gen Z star turned 25 this year! The actress frequently dazzles in stylish sarees, From Pastel to Elegant Blue, Check out her most served fashion moments in ethnic best.
Shimmery Look
1/9
Suhana Khan wows in a peach saree, effortlessly acing the shimmery look.
Elegant Blue
2/9
Sheer Saree
3/9
Drap In Style
4/9
Suhana Khan stole the show in a gold striped saree, acing the look with a stylish appearance.
Glittery Glam
5/9
Shimmery Blue
6/9
The Archies actress takes the saree game to new heights with this elegant blue saree.
Serving Royalty
7/9
Hot Red
8/9
Pinterest Coded
9/9
