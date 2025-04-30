Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Astrologer Shares Powerful Tips To Attract Maa Lakshmi’s Blessings—Beyond Just Buying Gold
On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2025, celebrity astrologer Dr Jai Madaan shares spiritual insights, gold alternatives, and the best ways to seek Goddess Lakshmi’s divine blessings.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akhya Teej, is being celebrated today, i.e., April 30, 2025. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially by Hindus and Jains, it marks a day of new beginnings, prosperity, and success.
Traditionally associated with wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, this festival is marked by buying gold, silver, and other valuables believed to bring endless growth and blessings.
Akshaya Tritiya Astrology
In an exclusive interview with ZEE Digital, Dr Jai Madaan, Celebrity Astrologer, Motivational Speaker, and Life Coach has shared her valuable insight on Akshaya Tritiya. Dr Madaan delved into the deeper meanings behind the festival, guiding devotees on how to truly align with the divine energies of the day. She shared practical rituals, sacred offerings, and powerful affirmations that one can perform to invoke the blessings of Maa Lakshmi.
Best Way To Invoke Maa Lakshmi’s Blessings
Q. What is the best way to invoke Maa Lakshmi’s blessings on Akshaya Tritiya?
A. Invoke Maa Lakshmi with a heart full of gratitude and hands ready to give. Offerings like lotus flowers, a kalash filled with water and coins, rice grains, and images of Gaja Lakshmi - where elephants shower gold - represent abundance, purity, and spiritual richness.
But the truest invocation lies in actions: help someone in need, feed the hungry, or support a noble cause. What you give on this day returns multiplied. After all, abundance flows most freely where generosity begins.
Keep Your Mind Calm, Your Intent Pure
Q. What things should devotees keep in mind while doing puja?
A. Puja is not just a ritual - it’s a way to tune into the cosmos. Keep your mind calm, your intent pure, and your space clean. Use sacred symbols like the Shree Yantra, light a ghee lamp, and offer yellow sweets or wheat grains. But remember, true manifestation happens when your inner frequency aligns with higher truth. Chant the Kanak Dhara Stotram, feel the presence of grace, and let gratitude awaken your connection to divine abundance.
How To Worship Maa Lakshmi On Akshaya Tritiya
Q. How do you worship Maa Lakshmi on this auspicious day?
A. Worship begins with devotion and ends with surrender. On Akshaya Tritiya, chant Kanak Dhara Stotram or Sri Sukta, offer Maa Lakshmi her favorite symbols: lotus flowers, kamal gatta, kalash with mango leaves, a diya, suhaag items like bangles, red cloth, and Maa Lakshmi coins, Shri Yantra. You may also place wheat grains or a piece of gold in the puja thali. Every gesture, when offered with love, becomes a sacred magnet for her blessings.
Buying Gold On Akshaya Tritiya
Q. Why is it considered auspicious to buy gold on this day?
A. ‘Akshaya’ means that which never diminishes. Gold, symbolizing the Sun’s energy, is considered a form of eternal wealth - ever rising, never fading. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is not just about investment - it’s about inviting prosperity that aligns with solar strength, abundance, and new beginnings. When you bring gold home today, you bring in a prayer for growth, power, and divine radiance.
Other Things To Buy Besides Gold
Q. What other things can we buy besides gold?
A. While gold is prized, other metals carry sacred significance as well. You may buy silver, brass, copper, or even spiritual tools like yantras, pooja thalis, or temple bells. In fact, anything purchased with a pure heart and spiritual intent today becomes akshaya - undying in its benefit and energy.
Align Your Soul With The Energy Of Light
Q. What advice would you give to devotees this Akshaya Tritiya?
A. Believe that the universe is conspiring in your favor. Let your faith be as 'Akshaya- as the day - Unshaken, Unwavering. Beyond rituals, this day teaches that what seems impossible can become divine reality, like Ganga’s descent, or Sudama’s humble offering turning into limitless wealth. So give, pray, trust, and most importantly.- Align your soul with the energy of light. That is the true gift of Akshaya Tritiya.
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) to Buy Gold
Here is the shubh muhurat to buy gold as per drik panchang:
- Begins: Wednesday, April 30 at 05:42 AM
- Ends: Wednesday, April 30 at 02:12 PM
This gives devotees a full day and night to make purchases during this highly auspicious time. You can visit jewelry stores, shop online, or even invest in digital gold and gold ETFs during this window.
Tips for Buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025
To make the most of your purchase, here are a few smart tips:
1. Opt for BIS-Hallmarked Gold: Always choose gold with a BIS hallmark to ensure purity and authenticity.
2. Set a Budget: Akshaya Tritiya is symbolic, so even small purchases are considered lucky. Plan your budget wisely.
3. Check for Festive Offers: Many jewelers offer discounts, cashback, and zero making charges during this time.
4. Consider Digital Options: Not just physical gold—digital gold, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), and Gold ETFs are great alternatives for investment.
Akshaya Tritiya Puja Tips
As Akshaya Tritiya unfolds, it's essential to remember that its true essence lies not in material acquisitions but in the purity of intentions and actions. Such an approach ensures that the blessings of Maa Lakshmi are not only invited but also sustained, fostering a life of enduring prosperity and spiritual fulfillment.
Akshaya Tritiya is more than just a day to buy gold—it's a reminder to invest in positivity, prosperity, and spiritual well-being. In 2025, the extended auspicious window from April 29 to April 30 gives you the perfect opportunity to make a meaningful purchase that aligns with tradition and financial wisdom.
