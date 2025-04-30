Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Astrologer Shares Powerful Tips To Attract Maa Lakshmi’s Blessings—Beyond Just Buying Gold

1 / 12

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akhya Teej, is being celebrated today, i.e., April 30, 2025. It is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially by Hindus and Jains, it marks a day of new beginnings, prosperity, and success.

Traditionally associated with wealth, prosperity, and good fortune, this festival is marked by buying gold, silver, and other valuables believed to bring endless growth and blessings.