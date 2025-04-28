Advertisement
Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Horoscope: 5 Zodiac Signs Who Will See Luck And Prosperity - Check For Your Sign

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - find out which signs among you are likely to reap the maximum benefits this Akshaya Tritiya, as per astrology.

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Akshaya Tritiya 2025

Akshaya Tritiya 2025

Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 30, 2025. The day is believed to bring auspiciousness and prosperity in life.

Akshaya Tritiya Horoscope: 5 Lucky Zodiacs

Akshaya Tritiya Horoscope: 5 Lucky Zodiacs

Astrologer Saloni Chaudhari lists five zodiac signs who she believes will attract maximum luck and prosperity this Akshaya Tritiya.

Taurus

Taurus

With Venus, their ruling planet, bringing harmony and luxury, Taurus natives could see sudden gains in property, jewellery, or long-term investments. A great time to invest in something meaningful, especially real estate or gold. Financial stability meets spiritual clarity.

Leo

Leo

The Sun’s strong placement makes this a golden period for Leo. New income sources or career recognition are likely. If you’re planning a business venture or major purchase, this is the moment to take the leap. Akshaya Tritiya brings both wealth and visibility.

Virgo

Virgo

Virgos may find that long-held goals finally start bearing fruit. Financial clarity and solid decision-making power are high this week. It's a good time for investing, buying gold, or launching a side hustle. You’ll be rewarded for practical planning.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Akshaya Tritiya brings a wave of transformation and renewal for Scorpios. An unexpected opportunity could bring financial gains. It’s also a spiritually charged period for you, so combine material and spiritual goals for lasting impact.

 

Aquarius

Aquarius

Jupiter’s support shines on Aquarius natives, especially in areas like inheritance, savings, or sudden windfalls. It’s also a great time to start something new, whether that’s a business idea or a financial habit. Keep an open mind and heart.

