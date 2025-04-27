Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Horoscope: What To Buy And Donate According To Your Zodiac Sign For Good Luck
Akshaya Tritiya, falling on May 2, 2025, is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated across India, it marks a time of new beginnings, prosperity, and spiritual growth.
Astrologers believe that aligning your purchases and donations with your zodiac sign on this day can amplify blessings and bring lasting fortune. Here is what to buy and donate according to your zodiac as shared by Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani.
Aries
Akshaya Tritiya for Aries A strong moment to establish the tone for plenty and leadership is 2025. Purchasing a symbolic weapon like a little silver sword or gold coins will help you to strengthen your will and capacity to make decisions. For donation, think about giving away red-coloured clothing, pulses, or jaggery, which complement Mars' hot fire and support stability by lowering impulsiveness.
Taurus
Taurus people should concentrate on investments encouraging attractiveness and success. Lucky will be buying a piece of gold jewellery, a silver idol of Goddess Lakshmi, or even real estate products like a small plot or property-related papers. Donating white sweets, milk, rice, or even funding education for someone will help you anchor more powerful financial and emotional roots.
Gemini
Geminis will gain from buying communication tools consider along the lines of a new phone, laptop, books, or learning material. Purchasing green-colored jewels like emerald can also open fresh doors. Giving away stationery, green clothing, or helping students with books can fit you with Mercury's knowledge and draw intellectual and financial development.
Cancer
Cancer natives might think about investing in home décor that generates emotional warmth and stability, silver kitchenware, or land. Especially lucky will be a silver Kalash or Moon-related objects. Donating, milk-based sweets, white attire, and assisting moms or caregivers will bring you profound emotional blessings and aid to calm your inner serenity.
Leo
Buying gold jewellery, fashionable apparel, or anything that enhances their prestige and self-expression will help Leos. Investing in self-branding tools or creative ventures will also be quite lucky. Donating jaggery, wheat, or helping children's education or creative projects will clear your way to success and renown.
Virgo
Purchasing little gold coins, green leafy plants, organic food baskets, or wellness packages will bring good fortune. Giving the less fortunate medicines, health check-up sponsorships, or green-colored clothing will help to clear karmic obligations and enhance your personal energy field.
Libra
For Librans, purchasing luxury items that improve balance and attractiveness would be fortunate consider art pieces, fragrances, fashionable jewelry, or perhaps even investment in legal services if required. Donating, giving white sweets, beauty items, or funding wedding costs for someone less privileged will set Venus's gifts of long-term harmony and riches into motion.
Scorpio
Scorpios might concentrate on purchasing black tourmaline crystals, protecting talismans, or property assets connected to deep transformation like ancestral land. Donating red lentils, saffron, or supporting initiatives like disaster assistance or psychological treatment can provide hidden karmic rewards and strengthen inner power.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius people will grow by buying books, religious items like rudraksha beads, better education, travel-related goods, or travel-related items. Purchasing symbolic horses or gilded statues of Vishnu can also increase wealth. Donating by giving yellow sweets, supporting religious activities, or financing spiritual education will open your perspective and bring good fortune.
Capricorn
Capricorns should concentrate on assets that appreciate gradually but consistently such as purchasing gold bars, investing in long-term savings programs, or getting practical goods like a new office table. Donating black sesame seeds, blankets, or assisting seniors and workers will help to build solid karmic bases for long-term stability and success.
Aquarius
Aquarians may support group welfare initiatives or buy technology products, future technologies. Very fortunate will be buying creative ideas, blue gemstones like blue sapphire (only after appropriate astrological consultation), or silver jewellery. For donation, think of giving disadvantaged kids or communities food or technological assistance, so complementing your inherent humanitarian impulse.
Pisces
Purchasing spiritual objects like a conch shell (shankh), religious books, or investing in creative resources like paintings or musical instruments will bring success for Pisceans. Especially lucky are silver idols of deities linked with water, such as Lord Vishnu. Donating, giving away food, encouraging creative abilities, or funding spiritual activities will draw heavenly grace and emotional satisfaction.
