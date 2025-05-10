Advertisement
NewsPhotosAmid India-Pakistan Tension, A Look At Baba Vanga’s Predictions Of Large-Scale Conflict In 2025
Amid India-Pakistan Tension, A Look At Baba Vanga’s Predictions Of Large-Scale Conflict In 2025

Baba Vanga, the famous blind mystic from Bulgaria, continues to capture global attention with her mysterious prophecies. Known for allegedly predicting major events like the 9/11 attacks and Brexit, her visions still stir interest about what lies ahead. With 2025 on the horizon, let's take a closer look at her predictions and what they could mean for the future.

 

Updated:May 10, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Downfall of humanity

1/7
Downfall of humanity

Baba Vanga, the renowned Bulgarian mystic known for her accurate predictions, had foreseen the possibility of a major conflict in 2025. Although she did not mention any specific country, her prophecy spoke of a large-scale conflict in Europe, one that would reportedly upend the continent start the “downfall of humanity.” Amid escalating India-Pakistan tension, her warnings come as a chilling reminder.

 

Nostradamus of the Balkans

2/7
Nostradamus of the Balkans

Baba Vanga made predictions on a wide array of subjects, from natural disasters to the rise and fall of communism and major political shifts. Her followers often regarded her as a genuine prophet, frequently comparing her to Nostradamus—the famous 16th-century French seer. Because many of her visions appeared to align with real events, she earned the nickname “Nostradamus of the Balkans.”

 

Earthquakes

3/7
Earthquakes

In addition to predicting a major war, Baba Vanga also foresaw powerful and destructive earthquakes in 2025. One of these prophecies seems to have already begun to unfold. On March 28, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar.

 

Economy Collapse

4/7
Economy Collapse

In the same unsettling prophecy, Baba Vanga predicted a global economic collapse in 2025, foreseeing financial systems around the world plunging into chaos.

 

Zodiac Super RICH

5/7
Zodiac Super RICH

On a different note, discover the zodiac signs she predicted would achieve financial success in 2025. Baba Vanga’s predictions hint that Aries, Aquarius, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini may see major financial breakthroughs in 2025. Wealth, success, and golden opportunities could be on the horizon.

 

Telepathy

6/7
Telepathy

Baba Vanga predicted that scientists will unlock the secrets of the human mind, leading to the discovery of telepathy. This breakthrough could allow people to communicate directly through brainwaves.

 

Advancement in Medical

7/7
Advancement in Medical

Baba Vanga predicted that scientists will perfect the process of growing human organs in laboratories, making transplants easier and saving millions of lives. She also expected major progress in cancer treatment, possibly even a cure, by 2025.

 

