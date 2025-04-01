April 2025 Monthly Horoscope: Challenges May Arise At Work; But Your Hard Work Will Pay Off, Zodiacs

3 / 13

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Taurus, April is a month for self-reflection and personal growth. Slow down and listen to your inner voice. Around April 12, financial matters may need your attention. the chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu. advises you to focus on practical decisions to secure your future. By the end of the month, a surprise from a loved one may brighten your days.