Asthma Spike During Monsoon: Check Why It Happens And How to Manage Them Effectively

5 / 8

To manage asthma during the monsoon, it's important to keep indoor humidity between 40% and 60%. Use exhaust fans in bathrooms and kitchens to improve ventilation, and consider a dehumidifier if your home stays damp. Regular cleaning is essential to reduce allergens—wash bedsheets, curtains, and pillow covers in hot water every week. Use a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA filter to effectively trap dust mites and mould spores. Address any leaks promptly and clean visible mould with disinfectant. Also, avoid placing indoor plants in bedrooms, as the moisture in their soil can promote mould growth.