Astro Tips: Tie Sacred Thread On THESE 5 Plants For Wealth And Positivity
When a person ties Kalava on the wrist, it is believed to create a protective shield that keeps away negative energy. Astrology says that tying Kalava on certain sacred trees and plants brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and helps reduce planetary defects in life. In Hinduism, Kalava (also called Mauli or Raksha Sutra) is considered a protective thread. It not only wards off negativity but also symbolises purity, strength, and divine blessings. During pujas and religious ceremonies, the thread is tied while chanting mantras. It is also believed that tying it on the wrist stimulates pressure points, which may help balance energy and support good health.
Kalava attracts positivity
In Hinduism, several simple yet meaningful rituals are believed to attract positivity and drive away negativity. One such practice is tying the Kalava around specific trees and plants regarded as sacred. Let’s explore which trees and plants hold this significance.
Tulsi plant
The Tulsi plant is regarded as highly sacred in Hinduism. It is worshipped daily, and devotees offer water to it. According to belief, lighting a lamp and tying a sacred thread around the Tulsi plant brings divine blessings. It is said that Tulsi protects the household from calamities and invites Goddess Lakshmi to reside in the home.
Banyan Tree
In Hindu scriptures, the banyan tree is regarded as sacred and worthy of worship. During Vat Savitri Vrat, married women perform rituals around the banyan tree, tying a sacred thread to it while praying for their husbands’ well-being. It is believed that this practice protects against the fear of untimely death.
Shami Tree
According to belief, the Shami tree is very dear to Lord Shiva. Worshipping the Shami tree is also said to please Lord Shani. By offering prayers and tying Kalava to the Shami tree, devotees are believed to be freed from Shani Dosh and protected from the negative effects of Rahu. It is also said to bring the blessings of Lord Shiva.
Peepal tree
In Hinduism, the Peepal tree holds great significance, as it is believed to be the abode of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. Worshipping the Peepal tree is said to remove Pitra Dosha. Devotees who worship it on Tuesdays and Fridays and tie a sacred thread around it are believed to receive blessings from Lord Hanuman and Goddess Lakshmi, bringing positivity and prosperity to the home.
Banana Tree
The banana tree is considered the abode of Lord Vishnu. Worshipping it every Thursday is believed to strengthen the position of Guru Brihaspati in one’s horoscope. By offering prayers and tying a sacred thread to the banana tree, devotees receive the blessings of Lord Vishnu. Tying the thread specifically on a Thursday is said to please Lord Brihaspati and bring happiness in life.
