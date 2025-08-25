Astro Tips: Tie Sacred Thread On THESE 5 Plants For Wealth And Positivity

photoDetails

When a person ties Kalava on the wrist, it is believed to create a protective shield that keeps away negative energy. Astrology says that tying Kalava on certain sacred trees and plants brings the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and helps reduce planetary defects in life. In Hinduism, Kalava (also called Mauli or Raksha Sutra) is considered a protective thread. It not only wards off negativity but also symbolises purity, strength, and divine blessings. During pujas and religious ceremonies, the thread is tied while chanting mantras. It is also believed that tying it on the wrist stimulates pressure points, which may help balance energy and support good health.