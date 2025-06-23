photoDetails

Avoid These Foods In Humid Weather: 8 Foods That Can Make You Feel Uncomfortable

Avoid These Foods in Humid Weather highlights 8 common foods that may worsen discomfort during hot, sticky and humid days. Certain items can trigger bloating, indigestion, or excessive heat, making you feel sluggish. By knowing which foods to skip, you can stay cooler, lighter, and more refreshed when the humidity rises. This is your helpful guide for mindful summer eating.

Anaika Sohal | Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

1. Fried Foods: 1 / 10 Fried Foods: During humid weather don't consume fried foods like samosas, pakoras, and chips are heavy and greasy which make them difficult to digest in humid conditions and also hey can lead to acidity, bloating, and a sluggish feeling, especially when your metabolism is already slowed by the heat.

2. Caffeinated Beverages: 2 / 10 Caffeinated Beverages: Coffee and strong tea during humid weather can dehydrate you due to their diuretic nature. Especially during this weather when your body already struggles to stay cool, excessive caffeine can cause restlessness, increased heart rate, and make you feel more drained.

3. Spicy Foods: 3 / 10 Spicy Foods: Hot spices raise your body temperature, which can show sweating and lead to dehydration in humid climates and overconsumption of spicy curries or chili-laden dishes may also irritate your digestive system and cause discomfort.

​4. Leafy Greens (Raw): 4 / 10 Leafy Greens: Though leafy greens are nutritious, raw ones like spinach or lettuce can harbor moisture-loving bacteria during humid weather and which increases the risk of stomach infections, especially if not washed thoroughly.

5. Creamy Dairy Products: 5 / 10 Creamy Dairy Products: Heavy dairy items like full-cream milk, cheese, and rich yogurt during this weather can feel overly dense and slow to digest. Which may also increase mucus production, making you feel sluggish and uncomfortable in already sticky conditions.

6. Street Food: 6 / 10 Street Food: During monsoon street foods like chaat and pani puri are often exposed to open air and may spoil faster in humid climates. And due to this reason contamination risks are higher which leads to potential foodborne illnesses and especially when hygiene is compromised.

7. Carbonated Drinks: 7 / 10 Carbonated Drinks: Sodas and fizzy drinks may seem refreshing during a humid climate but they can cause bloating and make you feel gassy. And the high sugar and acid content in carbonated drinks also reduce hydration and can leave you feeling even thirstier later.

8. Excessively Salty Snacks: 8 / 10 Excessively Salty Snacks: Salty snacks like chips, namkeens, and salty mixtures can lead to water retention and bloating during humidity. And they also increases thirst and can cause dehydration if not balanced with enough water intake and especially in humid weather.

DISCLAIMER:- 9 / 10 This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.